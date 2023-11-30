Leisure

Shark and Ninja Home Appliances Are Majorly Discounted at Walmart

Take up to 40% off vacuums, blenders and more

Ninja Cooker on a blue background
The Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker is now just $79.
Walmart/InsideHook
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 30, 2023 12:11 pm
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Some of the best gifts you can give this year? Top-rated home appliances. It might sound boring, but a fancy crock pot or high-tech robot vacuum is a gift they’ll actually get a ton of use out of. These items also skew on the pricier side of the retail spectrum, which makes you, like, a totally cool and thoughtful gift-giver with racks to spend. However, if you don’t necessarily have, say $700 to spend on a self-emptying robot vacuum, you don’t have to because Shark and Ninja home appliances are up to 40% off at Walmart.

If you need a powerful, highly functional cleaning device that doesn’t come with a $1,000 price tag, look no further than Shark. The household appliance company specializes in innovative upright, cordless, stick, robot vacuums and high-quality steam mops that are shockingly affordable compared to similar cleaning machines on the market. Meanwhile Ninja’s home appliances — air fryers, slow cookers, blenders, coffee makers, indoor grills and more — remain some of the best multi-purpose and highly functional items in our kitchens. All of which, are now on sale.

You can shop the entire Shark + Ninja home savings event here, or see below for our top on-sale picks.

Ninja DCM200 Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker
Ninja DCM200 Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker
Buy it now : $89$59
Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum & Mop
Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum & Mop
Buy it now : $699$369
Ninja Foodi® 7-in-1 Digital Pro Air Fry Oven
Ninja Foodi® 7-in-1 Digital Pro Air Fry Oven
Buy Here : $199$139
Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker
Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker
Buy it now : $119$79
Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum
Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum
Buy it now : $599$298
Shark VACMOP Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop
Shark VACMOP Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop
Buy it now : $100$49
Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Buy Here : $379$148
Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender
Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender
Buy it now : $149$129
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum
Walmart : $600$426
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ
Walmart : $400$198
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with Powerfins Brushroll
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with Powerfins Brushroll
Buy it now : $329$144

