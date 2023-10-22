Google logo illustration
Can law enforcement prosecute people based on a reverse keyword search?
Didem Mente/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Culture > Internet

Court Releases Inconclusive Verdict on Reverse Keyword Searches

The debate over their legality is likely to continue

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 22, 2023 3:09 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

In some high-profile legal cases, it’s increasingly likely to see a defendant’s web searches cited in an indictment — with the case of Senator Robert Menendez being one recent example. There’s another way that online searches are also factoring into the legal system, and it’s in a much more contentious way — a practice known as reverse keyword searches. Essentially, that involves law enforcement requesting data from a company like Google to see who might have searched for a specific phrase — including an address where a crime took place.

Not surprisingly, advocates for privacy and civil liberties are unsettled by this practice. Writing at the Electronic Frontier Foundation last year, senior policy analyst Matthew Guariglia observed that “anyone whose commute takes them goes by the scene of a crime might suddenly become vulnerable to suspicion, surveillance, and harassment by police.”

As Mack DeGeurin reported for Gizmodo, this month the Colorado Supreme Court issued a ruling that could have had wider implications on the legality (or lack thereof) of reverse keyword searches — but ultimately took a narrower view.

The case explored the legality of reverse keyword searches as they applied to an investigation of arson and murder in Denver. The judges’ opinion in the case notes that law enforcement had difficulty investigating the case until they submitted a warrant to Google, which led to them to the people eventually convicted for the crimes.

As the majority opinion pointed out, the case puts a few important principles into conflict with one another. The judges note the defendant’s right to privacy and expression — but also that “law enforcement obtained and executed the warrant in good faith.”

Hopeful Spies: Searching For Espionage Tips on Google Is a Bad Idea
Hopeful Spies: Searching For Espionage Tips on Google Is a Bad Idea

Sometimes, spycraft takes an unexpected turn

DeGeurin’s analysis of the case points out that the ruling stops short of being a definitive take on reverse keyword searches en masse. Instead, the ruling allows this exemption to stand — which led to some of the privacy advocates Gizmodo spoke with to express concern that this could lead to this technology being abused by law enforcement.

It’s worth mentioning that this kind of search could have other applications beyond finding someone who set a house on fire, killing several inhabitants. The example of states where abortion is now illegal requesting data from Google and similar companies to determine whether anyone is researching abortion pills online has been widely cited. Short of a Supreme Court verdict, the debate over reverse keyword searches is likely to continue.

More Like This

Fitbit
Murder Victim’s Fitbit Helped Convict Her Killer
Airline ticket machine
Research Suggests Cheap Flight Hacks Don’t Actually Work
Delia Owens
There’s a Decades-Old Murder Case Involving the Author of “Where the Crawdads Sing”
Munker-White Illusion
Researchers Uncovered the Science Behind Why Optical Illusions Work

Culture
Culture > Internet

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Travis Dermott

Travis Dermott May Have Violated the NHL's New Tape Rules

Google logo illustration

Court Releases Inconclusive Verdict on Reverse Keyword Searches

Bad Bunny as Shrek

This Week's "SNL" Dared to Ask: What If Bad Bunny Played Shrek?

CIA logo

Revisiting the Life of the CIA Operative Who Anticipated the Sputnik Launch

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Turkey Soup, Leatherman and Nike Strength

Best pumpkin beers

The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Killers of the Flower Moon” and the Stunted Masculinity of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Scorsese Characters

A man doing lunges in the sand while shadow-boxing.

Why You Should Bring Your Fall Workouts to the Beach