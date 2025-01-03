The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now: Unifrom and Feel Confident

New men’s grooming brands launch all the time nowadays, and with more guys putting thought into their moisturizers, shaving creams and grooming tools, it’s only natural that the market is expanding. It can often be tiring and sometimes challenging to weed through the buzz and find effective brands or products that cater to your specific needs and, overall, which ones are worth your investment. Thus, we aim to simplify and spotlight grooming brands that should be on your radar. We do the leg work because looking better makes you feel better, and every guy should have a grooming routine with products that work for him, tailored for him.

These brands might offer a full line of products to stock your medicine cabinet, while others may specialize in one product and excel at it. Some brands may contain their own proprietary ingredients, while others use tried and true formulations. Many put just as much thought into the presentation that will enhance the aesthetics of your medicine cabinet, while others opt for more understated packaging. Some range from the highest end of the market (if we feature it, we can vouch for it) to more accessible options that perform exceptionally well. Some might work for you, some might not, but all are worth checking out.

Today, we’re spotlighting a buzzy indie fragrance house redefining roll-on oils as luxury scents, and a doctor-founded haircare and skincare line that simply delivers.

Never tried a fragrance oil before? Let Unifrom introduce you to the category. Unifrom

As discussed in our story on the best fragrance oils, these compact roll-on formulations offer an alternative to traditional sprays with evolving scents that cling close to the skin like an aromatic mood ring. While aficionados have long appreciated their understated charm, roll-on oils often lacked the depth or refinement of high-end colognes — until now.

Enter Unifrom, a Scandinavian fragrance house merging Parisian perfumery with Swedish aromatic sensibilities. “Conceptualized in Stockholm, developed in Paris and made Grasse” — the world’s perfume capital — Unifrom’s roll-on oils are turning heads for their understated elegance and, simply, their damn good scents.

The company thinks outside the traditional olfactory box, elevating roll-on oils into refined luxury fragrances, and drawing inspiration from the stairwells of Swedish high-rises, where incense and spices linger. By blending the natural essence of oils with the sophistication of French luxury perfumery, Unifrom crafts distinctive, statement-making scents that align with today’s embrace of individuality.

And the scents are indeed transportive. My personal favorite, Winter Saga, is an addictive blend of ginger, Japanese cypress and musk, evoking a serene walk through a crisp pine forest. Limbo combines rhubarb, ylang-ylang, hay, myrrh and sandalwood to create a lush, woodsy, springtime aroma. You can layer these fragrance oils, too, and craft a vibe entirely your own. Separately, they’re stunning, but when combined, these two particular scents capture the magic of a verdant winter morning. The alcohol-free formulas are also great for sensitive skin, offering a moisturizing feel while staying true to their vegan and cruelty-free ethos. Travel-friendly and housed in sleek rollerball designs with a touch of retro charm, they’re built for tossing in your bag wherever you go.

Beyond personal fragrance, Unifrom creates stellar incense, a newly launched candle and soon-to-debut solid colognes, all capturing a grounding vibe that’s refreshingly back-to-basics yet undeniably chic. From the perfume oils to the incense, every aroma exudes sincerity sans synthetics. Just ask the trendsetters who can’t stop raving about them.

Winter Saga Winter Saga is an intoxicating blend of ginger, Japanese cypress and musk that evokes a crisp walk through a pine forest. Perfect for wearing all winter long, it’s a no-brainer for your current scent rotation. buy here: $75

Limbo Vanilla adds a subtle, sweet touch to this dewy, verdant green scent, while fresh rhubarb, hay, ylang-ylang and sandalwood create a contrasting yet complementary vibe. The result is a fresh, earthy fragrance for welcoming the first days of spring. buy here: $75

Cannabloom Over the past several years, perfumers have been reimagining interpretations of cannabis. This version blends earthy, sweet and rich notes — grapefruit, myrrh and musk — with the unmistakable smoky note to create a warm, slightly bright and artisanal scent. buy here: $75

Dawn The spiciness of pepper and the warmth of cinnamon meld with calming green tea notes, all resting on an herbal white musk base. The result is a comforting aroma that feels toasty and serene — a daytime fragrance to ground your senses in the new year. buy here: $75

Maghrib Unifrom’s signature scent, Maghrib captures the essence of a cityscape on warm summer nights. Notes of apple, tobacco and sandalwood mingle with clove and cinnamon, evoking the aroma of hookah drifting through bustling streets. Spicy and undeniably alluring, it’s the perfect fragrance for those evenings when you’re ready to see where the night takes you. buy here: $75

Feel Confident keeps the packaging simple, focusing instead on results. Feel Confident

When a trusted PR colleague recommended a new shampoo from a brand she’d just started representing, I was only half interested at first. But knowing she only works with brands she genuinely stands behind, of course I wanted to hear her out. “It’s from a doctor specializing in hair restoration,” she explained. A quick dive into Dr. Gary Linkov’s YouTube channel — boasting over a million subscribers — introduced me to an incredibly personable hair restoration expert with a mission grounded in medical research. Leveraging both feedback from his audience and his expertise, Linkov created Feel Confident, a no-nonsense, science-backed hair and skincare line designed for men. As it turned out, my it was worth giving my colleague the benefit of the doubt.

Feel Confident’s MO is reliable products that prioritize results over hype. Take the shampoo and conditioner, which are formulated for people with fine hair, like myself. Unlike sulfate-heavy formulas that often leave hair feeling stripped, these are refreshingly effective from the first wash. The thickening shampoo and conditioner are packed with pumpkin seed oil to strengthen strands, caffeine to boost scalp circulation and saw palmetto to combat DHT, tackling root factors of hair health. After repeated use, my hair felt noticeably fuller and stronger — a rarity in an industry crowded with empty promises and flashy bottles.

The brand’s skincare is equally as impressive. The facial cleanser — infused with humectants, chamomile and surfactants — leaves skin hydrated and soothed, while the lightweight moisturizer provides nourishment via shea butter, hyaluronic acid and peptides. Developed by an MD specializing in his craft, the products meld scientifically proven natural ingredients for effective results. Plus, the sleek and elevated packaging fits right in in today’s specialized men’s grooming scene. The name might be on the nose, but these essentials deliver. Start with the shampoo and conditioner — you’ll notice the difference. From there, the skincare products are the next step. Doctor’s orders.

Thickening Shampoo The shampoo that started it all: this formula thickens and strengthens hair follicles while complementing any other treatments you might be using. Infused with pumpkin seed oil, turmeric root extract, saw palmetto and caffeine — four research-backed ingredients — it supports hair health, promoting density and fullness. buy here: $29

Thickening Conditioner Every good shampoo deserves an equally great conditioner, and this one shares the same potent ingredients that make its counterpart so effective. In the colder months, when daily shampooing isn’t always necessary, this conditioner is perfect for off days, keeping your hair nourished and hydrated. buy here: $29

HA Serum Serums have a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly — ideal for layering under your moisturizer. This anti-aging formula combines three forms of hyaluronic acid to stimulate collagen production, boost skin-cell renewal and deeply hydrate. It’s a powerhouse for healthy, glowing skin. buy here: $41

Facial Cleanser Formulated with humectants, panthenol and sulfate-free surfactants, this face wash cleanses and hydrates without causing irritation, making it great for sensitive skin. Soothing chamomile and calendula extracts add an extra layer of nourishment. buy here: $23

Facial Moisturizer This everyday moisturizer is perfect for all skin types. Its lightweight texture blends antioxidants and plant extracts to soothe the skin while hyaluronic acid, ceramides, squalane, lipids and shea butter lock in hydration. buy here: $31