Leisure > Gear

How to Take Advantage of Tracksmith’s Unique “PR Bonus” Program

Train hard, get a gift card. What's not to like?

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
March 23, 2024 6:48 am
Runners in Tracksmith gear on a woodland trail. Here's how to take advantage of the brand's PR Bonus program.
Set a new PR by the end of April, and a little money could be headed your way.
Tracksmith

If you’re familiar with Tracksmith, you know the running brand loves itself some amateurs. For the last 10 years, the Boston label has championed the running community’s true backbone, hosting weekly workouts and long runs from Back Bay’s 285 Newbury Street, setting aside grants for runner-artists, and helping college athletes transition to professional life.

I don’t doubt that this is a smart strategy for getting customers to buy more shorts and shirts, but at the same time, it can make a tangible difference when a brand is this inclusive and innovative. It encourages runners to keep going, to see their efforts as worthy endeavors, no matter their age or talent level. That’s good stewardship, plain and simple.

Tracksmith’s latest amateur-geared initiative is the PR Bonus program, which seeks to recognize and reward everyday runners who set a new personal best. How does it work? We get into it below.

The Globetrotting Guidebook: Our Most Memorable Runs Across the Planet
The Globetrotting Guidebook: Our Most Memorable Runs Across the Planet
 A powerhouse panel of pro runners, legendary coaches and race directors share the routes they’ll never forget

The Tracksmith PR Bonus

Pretty simple conceit here: If you set a new PR in a track-and-field or standard distance running event, you’ll receive an email with a code for $100 off your next Tracksmith purchase. The promotion is live through the end of April.

The list of eligible events is extensive — everything from the 5K to the 60-meter dash to the shot put — so chances are that whatever you’re currently gunning for will qualify. You just need to make sure your effort occurs in the remaining time window and during an official meet (just uploading a track time trial to Strava won’t cut it!).

That second requirement isn’t just to ensure accuracy on the reporting of PRs, it also encourages athletes to support local race operators and to continue to interact with the community.

While this initiative has been “live” since January 1 (apologies for the late notice), I’d say there’s plenty of time to prepare for a spring race or track meet. A single decimal point is enough to earn you the PR, and $100 of free Tracksmith stuff. The former is why us amateurs keep showing up anyway, isn’t it?

One note for those who are 40 or older: you qualify for the Masters age groups, broken into five-year age gaps. So, if you run a mile at age 45, you only have to beat your best result from 40 or older…don’t fret about racing your 27-year-old self.

To find a race in the next five weeks, head to Running Race Finder. There are a frankly absurd number of events going down on any given weekend — you’ll be surprised. In the meantime, take advantage of the warmer weather to build on your aerobic base with some speed-work. Think of it as a mini “season” and let the challenge shake up your running routine.

But please, remember to take it easy if something isn’t feeling right. An injury isn’t worth a Tracksmith gift card, no matter how nice those Session Shorts are.

More Like This

A man running on a rainy track at night.
An Alternative Way to Keep a Running Streak Going
The Chirp RPM device, which we tested and reviewed. Is this the right massage device for you?
Review: Chirp RPM Is the Most Unique Massager We’ve Tested
A man running on a treadmill. Interested in the 12-3-30 treadmill workout? Let's take a look at it.
How to Optimize TikTok’s “12-3-30” Cardio Workout
a Brooks trainer on a blue spring backgrounds
Review: Gliding in the Glycerin 21, Brooks’s Smoothest Shoe Ever

Leisure > Gear
Wellness > Running
Wellness
Tanner is the Senior Editor at InsideHook. An avid runner and traveler, he writes about strength training, longevity practices and mental health. In his spare time, Tanner likes to write fiction, longboard and watch baseball. He...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Runners in Tracksmith gear on a woodland trail. Here's how to take advantage of the brand's PR Bonus program.

How to Take Advantage of Tracksmith’s Unique “PR Bonus” Program

Google devices

Machine Learning Could Provide a Diagnosis After a Single Cough

Photos of the Rythmia retreat in Costa Rica that's a leader in ayahuasca tourism, as well as images of the plants involved in making the psychoactive brew.

A Skeptic’s Trip to the Heart of Ayahuasca Tourism

A cemetery with flush green grass surrounding the tombstones.

Why It’s Beneficial to Spend Time in Cemeteries

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.