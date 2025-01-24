Products of the Week: Tequila, Button-Downs and Pour-Overs

This pour-over from Yeti is, admittedly, a little extra. It’s like the glamping of backcountry coffee. Why would anyone want to pack this little brewer, a mug, filters, a kettle (preferably a gooseneck) and coffee grounds (preferably whole beans that are freshly ground onsite to the perfect size for a pour-over), when they could just bring instant coffee? Because if you’re going to go through the hassle of finding peace and quiet in the middle of nature, you might as well pair that solace with the best cup of coffee possible. And apparently a lot of people feel that way, because this was a limited-edition release that’s now been added to Yeti’s permanent lineup.