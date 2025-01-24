Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Tequila, Button-Downs and Pour-Overs

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
January 24, 2025 1:00 pm EST
From Filson to Yeti this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Yeti drops a new rambler pour-over, Cowgirl releases a button-down shirt and Filson collabs with Ten Thousand to give us a technical, seasonally appropriate workout collection.

Cowgirl Paradise Valley Shirt
Cowgirl Paradise Valley Shirt

New from indie design darlings Cowgirl, the Paradise Valley Shirt was designed in collaboration with multi-disciplinarian Benjamin Edgar, and, in classic BE style, is both totally wild and completely tame. A self-described “exercise in contrast,” the 100% Oxford softly washed cotton has a slightly shortened hem and “cowgirl” embroidery that totally rules. Cop before it’s gone forever.

buy here: $180
Don Julio Lunar New Year
Don Julio Lunar New Year

This is still the classic 1942 expression of Don Julio (produced in small batches and aged for a minimum of two and a half years) but now outfitted in special packaging as an ode to Lunar New Year. Honoring the Year of the Snake, the custom illustration here merges the Chinese Zodiac snake and the Aztec feathered serpent, while the bottle itself features red and gold accents (supposedly, an ode to good fortune and prosperity).  

buy here: $210
Filson x Ten Thousand
Filson x Ten Thousand

Was a collaboration between technical work apparel Ten Thousand and Pac-Northwest legends Filson on our 2025 bingo card? Nope. Are we weirdly into it? Abso-fuckin-lutely. The three-piece capsule — dripped out in a shocking tasteful “Buckthorn Brown” — includes highly technical, cold-weather-appropriate workout apparel tested for literal world-class athletes, and is generally worth every penny of the investment.

shop here
Yeti Pour Over
Yeti Pour Over

This pour-over from Yeti is, admittedly, a little extra. It’s like the glamping of backcountry coffee. Why would anyone want to pack this little brewer, a mug, filters, a kettle (preferably a gooseneck) and coffee grounds (preferably whole beans that are freshly ground onsite to the perfect size for a pour-over), when they could just bring instant coffee? Because if you’re going to go through the hassle of finding peace and quiet in the middle of nature, you might as well pair that solace with the best cup of coffee possible. And apparently a lot of people feel that way, because this was a limited-edition release that’s now been added to Yeti’s permanent lineup.

buy here: $30
Gap Heavyweight Sweatpant Jeans
Gap Heavyweight Sweatpant Jeans

So, we all remember the jegging, but in a strange turn of events, sweatpant jeans have entered the market. And let’s be honest — if these didn’t have sweatpant in the name, would you have known they weren’t jeans? No, you wouldn’t have. They miraculously have the same cut and fall of baggy heavyweight jeans with the cozy feel of sweats. Sounds like the best of both worlds to us.

buy here: $90 $44

