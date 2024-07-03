Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Pilates Reformers, Cast Iron Skillets and Nalgenes

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
July 3, 2024 12:29 pm
From Nalgenes to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Monos, Nalgene, Smithey, A.P.C

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Smithey releases a Yellowstone National Park cast iron skillet, Nalgene turns 75 and Monos drops an expandable luggage collection.

Smithey No. 11 Yellowstone Skillet
Smithey No. 11 Yellowstone Skillet
Buy Here : $200

No, this isn’t another cast iron collab with Yellowstone the show. For this limited-edition 11-inch skillet, Smithey has partnered with Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit that supports Yellowstone National Park. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to pick up one of these beauts, this is it: not only does the pan feature a gorgeous design on the bottom with a bison, cutthroat trout, Old Faithful and Yellowstone Falls, but the purchase supports the park we all know and love.  

Anniversary Nalgenes
Anniversary Nalgenes
Buy Here : $20

Nalgene, the “OG” of reusable water bottles, is 75 this year. To commemorate the occasion, the brand is dropping two limited-edition, anniversary designs, each of which tribute to Nalgene’s past — including its very first Mountain Lion logo. The designs are available exclusively through Nalgene, and 20% of proceeds from each bottle sold will go towards the Nalgene Water Fund, which supports domestic communities struggling with access to clean water. It’s as good a reason to replace your Nalgene bottle as any, though, as those in the know will tell you, you never really have to.

Monos Expandable Luggage
Monos Expandable Luggage
Buy Here : $305 – $375

For all those sad sacks out there, snot-sobbing on the carry-on they can’t manage to zip two hours before their flight… this one is for you. Luggage brand Monos just dropped the innovation of the summer (we just, but kinda) in a sleek collection of hard-sided expandable luggage all but guaranteed to make your 5-day Aruba holiday a piece of cake, even if you pack both pairs of swim trunks. Available in three sizes (and three of Monos’ best-selling colorways), the expandable feature adds a whopping 1.6″ of depth and introduces new features — a new telescopic handle and redesigned swivel wheels — for painless travel. Take that, airlines!

Filson x Helinox Outdoor Gear Collaboration
Filson x Helinox Outdoor Gear Collaboration
Buy Here : $199 – $299

And just when you thought collabs couldn’t get any more rugged. Pac-northwest heritage titan Filson has commissioned the gear gurus at Helinox to remake their iconic packable outdoor gear, and the results are, in a word, camp-tastic. The Savanna Chair and Table One Hard Top get a 600D recycled-polyester fabric and DAC aluminum leg makeover, along with a fresh paint job in Filson’s signature drab olive. They both pack down to under 5 pounds and are sure to make your summer expeditions that much more durable.

Celine Pilates Reformer
Celine Pilates Reformer
Read More Here

Listen. Pilates is actually very cool and if you weren’t already aware of that then let this Celine reformer convince you. It’s the perfect low impact muscle firing workout that will leave you feeling destroyed but not in an “I just tried to run five miles and taste blood” way — more of a I can feel my muscles falling off the bone kind of way. This reformer comes equipped with everything you need to tone your muscles and finally get into that fitness journey.

A.P.C x Topologie Collab
A.P.C x Topologie Collab
Buy Here : $50 – $505

World of climbing…meet the world of fashion. Elevated clothing brand A.P.C partners with climbing gear company, Topologie, to bring you this urban grunge and somewhat granola-core, collection of bags, totes and phone cases — merging two aesthetic realms into one beautiful gorpy collab.

