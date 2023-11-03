Leisure > Food

Made In Just Dropped a Carbon Steel Pan With Chef Tom Colicchio

Home cooks, rejoice

Made In pan
Made In/Getty Images
By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
November 3, 2023 11:23 am
James Beard Award winner and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio has been an ambassador for Made In since late-2019, which, not at all coincidentally, is when I, a Top Chef stan through and through, got my first cookware from the DTC company. I was in the market and considering stepping all the way up to All-Clad the way any gear-obsessed home cook eventually does, but, swayed by Colicchio’s association, I chose Made In instead, and I haven’t looked back.

Made In's New Sheet Pans Were Designed for a Barbecue Virtuoso

Because of the pandemic, you can get some for your own kitchen

Made In has previously released two products designed in partnership with Colicchio — a fishing knife set and a carbon steel roasting pan. But now they’re set to drop their most significant collaboration yet. It’s called, simply, The Tom Collichio Pan, and it’s a loving recreation of the chef’s longtime favorite pan, brought to life after a year and a half of 3D scanning and extensive testing.

Limited to just 1,000 pieces, it’s an 11” carbon steel frying pan with a handsome brass handle featuring a stamped, unique serial number. It’s thicker, at 2.5mm, than the brand’s standard 2mm carbon steel pan, so you’re getting a nice upgrade on what is already an heirloom-quality piece.

The Tom Collichio Pan is limited to just 1,000 pieces.
Made In

For those who are unfamiliar: Carbon Steel cookware offers a nice middle ground between cast iron and stainless steel, retaining heat like the former but with the lightweight quality of the latter. It is, famously, what’s used in restaurants all over the world, and, if properly cared for, will last a lifetime.

These won’t last, so if you’re on the fence, I’d get moving on it.

Chef Tom Colicchio x Made In Carbon Steel Pan
Buy Here : $229

