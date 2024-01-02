New York City is one of the greatest eating cities in the world. You can find almost every cuisine in existence in the Big Apple, from hot dogs to Hakka noodles and everything in-between, at almost any budget. What you might not know is that many of the top dining destinations in town also have separate spaces to book for private dining, be it for an intimate gathering, professional event or an entire wedding reception.

Here are some of NYC’s chicest restaurants with separate rooms that can be booked for events or special occasions. Please check venue websites for further details, and also keep in mind that most of them will need to be booked at least several weeks, if not months, in advance.

Torrisi’s private dining room Sarah Merians Photography

87 Ludlow: The city’s first Filipino-Spanish restaurant is located on the hip Lower East Side. Chef/owner Aris Tuazon uses ingredients from both countries for his imaginative dishes, such as red wine short rib mechado, which can be enjoyed with selections from sake sommelier Yuki Minakawa or with cocktails and wine. The separate space seats up to 40.

Le Rock: One of the most high profile destinations to open in recent years is this chic brasserie in the midst of all the nouveau Rockefeller Center renaissance action. A cozy private dining room seats up to 16.

Torrisi: One typically needs a miracle move from the reservation fairy to land a table reservation at this Italian spot in NoHo’s historic Puck Building. However, exclusive events can still be booked in its private dining space that seats 18 to 30. A dedicated Torrisi team leader will be on hand to helm the experience with custom food and drink menus.

Loulou: For those who are into the hidden entrance vibe, this French bistro in Chelsea is accessed through a vintage Coca-Cola machine. Of course, it also has its own separate bar and dining area. A full menu of food, not just cocktails, is available.

Manhatta Manhatta

Room a View

Manhatta: Three of hospitality maestro Danny Meyer’s properties are capable of a range of private dining situations — the iconic Union Square Cafe, hit new(ish) West Side Italian concept Ci Siamo and Manhatta. The latter is in a downtown Financial District space 60 floors up with large windows that present magnificent views of the city. A separate area for intimate gatherings is sure to impress with NYC-inspired cocktails, wines and fabulous modern American dishes from which to choose.

Barbuto Chef’s Table dining room Alex Staniloff

Old School NYC

Keens: Several private dining spaces are tucked into one of the oldest and best chophouse institutions in the city near Herald Square. Feel aesthetically transported to early 20th century NYC (but with 21st century food service code standards). My personal favorite is the Bullmoose Room — you’ll see why.

The Lamb’s Club: In reality, this posh “club” located in the landmarked Chatwal Hotel in Midtown is open to everyone. But it also has options for both small and large groups, including those with cozy fireplaces and outdoor terraces.



Gage & Tollner: One of the greatest revival stories in the city is in Downtown Brooklyn, where Victorian parlor design meets modern American melting pot cuisine and is accompanied by meticulously-made cocktails and a stellar wine list. Parties from 10 to 100 can be accommodated in private rooms.

One Fifth: This historic Greenwich Village apartment building has been referenced in numerous works of literary fiction, including most recently by Candice Bushnell. Chef Marc Forgione has recently taken over the ground level restaurant space with an Italian-focused private dining option that can be tailored to match specific wines, spirits, cocktails and other tastes. Or just choose from a set menu.

Hotel Chelsea: The recent renovations at the hotel are so drop dead gorgeous, you forget to be annoyed it’s not for bohemian New Yorkers anymore (although there are still residents grandfathered in from the old days). Restorations to previously unused interior spaces have revealed some of the swankiest vignettes in the city for a range of capacities from small to large. Well curated wine lists from NYC star sommelier Claire Paparazzo and balanced cocktails match cuisine from attached restaurants Café Chelsea (French) and El Quixote (Spanish). Plus, you get bragging rights for having held an event at the Chelsea, dahling.

Barbuto: Regulars (like me) were devastated when chef Jonathan Waxman had to move out of his original West Village garage chic digs years ago for his Italian-focused concept that’s somehow simultaneously rustic and elegant. But the new location, just a few blocks away and closer to the Whitney Museum, has more seating, including a semi-private chef’s table (seven to 20 people) and private cellar (up to 40 people).

Ringside Seats

Forsythia: Speaking of Italian chef’s tables, if you’re into pasta, you’ll want to check out this Roman-influenced gem in its Lower East Side digs. You can book a private pasta-making class with chef/owner Jacob Siwak in the Pasta Room, or just watch your food being made right in front of you.

Bell Book & Candle: This sustainably-focused West Village venue serves a variety of dishes prepared with ingredients from its rooftop garden and offers a personalized experience, seated right in the kitchen. Bonus: there’s no minimum spend and it seats up to 10 people.

Gulaabo Ron Polson

Times Square

Brooklyn Chop House: The theater district location of this modern steakhouse chain (“modern” meaning choices beyond steak) occupies different levels with multiple rooms that can accommodate different numbers of guests. Bonus: no aggressive Elmos hustling for extra cash.

Gulaabo: From the celebrated team at Baar Baar in the East Village is this fetching Times Square option with a second floor room that seats up to 32 people. A customizable menu of Indian cuisine can be worked out with chef Paramjeet Bombra.

For Wine Aficionados

Roscioli: To paraphrase the B52s, Rome if you want to! This outfit is the NYC location of the beloved (for good reasons) Roman bakery/salumeria has a private dining concept in its wine cellar. The Rome location has a spectacular wine list and likewise, the NYC one does not disappoint.

Champers: For all things bubbly and bites to pair with it, this SoHo venue has a private wine cellar space known as Champers Social Club. Private events can also be booked in the main dining room.

Spirits-Focused

Flatiron Room: Both locations (original and Murray Hill) feature spaces separate from the main dining room and a jazz performance stage that can accommodate small to medium groups for presentations and customized dining occasions. Though they also serve wine, both venues are known for their vast collection of spirits, particularly whiskeys from all over the world, and cocktails made with them.

Levante’s private dining room FRANCESCO SAPIENZA/Food Photography New York City

Off the Beaten Path

Levante LIC: Over in Queens, this Long Island City-based venue from Stella Hospitality Group serves up Neapolitan cuisine, including pizza from a wood-fired oven, as well as top notch cocktails and wines from all over Italy. Their private dining area can seat up to 35 people. Pro tip: their nearby cocktail bar, Side Hustle, is ideal for a nightcap.

Rule of Thirds: An upscale Japanese dining experience awaits at this snazzy, beautifully art directed Greenpoint, Brooklyn locale. For a variety of options for large scale events from weddings to corporate gatherings, you get more space for your buck.