Where to Eat in Chicago’s Greektown Right Now

Save a few grand on that Orbitz ticket and instead head to Greektown, Chicago’s very own Greece-centric neighborhood. Greektown was founded in the early 1900s, eventually moving to its current location in the 1960s. It’s where both gyros and saganaki were introduced to the United States, so let that be your excuse to order an extra helping of both. But Greektown has more than just top-of-the-line Greek restaurants — think Jewish delis, a chicken tender-centric spot and even great ramen. Read on for our top recommendations in the neighborhood.

Grab a dessert (or seven, we don’t judge) at Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora, which serves up a huge array of baked goods. Hang out in the spacious dining area and catch up with friends over one of their famous mango yogurt mousses, a slice of berry cheesecake or a piece of sokolatina, a dreamy combination of chocolate cake with mousse and ganache. But the real star of the show is the restaurant’s traditional Greek desserts — think different kinds of baklava, a kataifi you’ll think about for months and many more.

Don’t miss: Make sure you try Artopolis’s signature Artopitas, savory, house-made puff pastries. Both vegetarian and meat-centric options are available.

As of early March 2024, Artopolis was undergoing renovations because of water damage from the units above the restaurant. The restaurant plans on re-opening very soon.

306 S Halsted St.

Saganaki at Athena Athena Restaurant

Athena Restaurant is a great spot, rain or shine — and we mean that literally because the restaurant offers a massive patio with a retractable roof, allowing the space to be used in any kind of weather. Athena prides itself on its warm, welcoming environment, where every attendee feels right at home. The restaurant offers an expansive menu with both modern dishes and authentic Greek favorites that will make you nostalgic for your yia yia’s cooking, whether you’re 100% Greek or don’t know your saganaki from your spanakopita.

Don’t miss: Athena’s six signature spreads and the expansive cocktail menu

212 S Halsted St

Grilled octopus at Greek Islands Greek Islands Restaurant

This beloved, old-school Chicago spot has a massive menu that includes all your Greek favorites and then some, like calamari, spanakopita, gyros, moussaka and much more. But let’s be honest, nobody’s leaving Greek Islands without ordering the famous flaming saganaki cheese, which is flambéed right at your table. If you’re looking to dine out with the whole crew, Greek Islands offers a great family-style menu deal where you can order a massive spread of dips, entrees, salad, dessert, sides and coffee for just $29.95 per person. With a deal that good, it just might become a monthly tradition.

Don’t Miss: Greek Islands makes their own desserts in house, and you can’t go wrong with any of the options.

200 S Halsted St

9 Muses Bar and Grill has a trendy graffiti-inspired interior, a large patio and a giant menu with plenty of authentic Greek options, like keftedes, grilled octopus and gyros. The restaurant strives to create a laidback Mediterranean vibe that allows patrons to experience what life is really like in Greece, so take a break from the hustle, bustle and hog dogs of the Windy City to enjoy a few drinks and some shared plates. Be sure to finish off your meal with a frappe coffee — 9 Muses claims its the first place to serve them in Chicago!

Don’t Miss: Don’t leave without trying the pork souvlaki, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

315 S Halsted St

Looking to eat healthy but still want it to be delicious? Head over to Meli’s Greektown location (there are three across the city) for farm-to-table dishes like warm shakshuka, frittatas and omelets with plenty of vegan and gluten-free options available. Feeling really healthy? Meli’s offers a wide range of fresh-pressed juices, like the Rejuvenator (cucumber, broccoli, parsley, carrot and apple), the Red Bliss (beet, carrot, orange, celery and ginger) and the Pure Gold (pineapple, carrot, apple and ginger). There are also six variations of Bloody Marys, which is practically juice.

Don’t Miss: The piled-high homemade pancakes

301 S Halsted St

Zeus Restaurant has been serving Greek food in the neighborhood for 27 years. The laid-back, fast casual spot mostly has comfort food like burgers, large salads, sandwiches and dinner plates, which are served alongside the house-made tzatziki sauce. This spot is a go-to for cab drivers, city workers and first responders, so don’t be surprised to find it hopping no matter what time you get there.

Don’t Miss: The gyro sandwich (it’s a classic for a reason)

806 W Jackson Blvd

We all have that one friend who would happily order chicken tenders for every meal. (That “friend” may even be you.) Really knock their socks off at City Bird Tenders, the only Chicago location of this Ohio-based chicken chain. The restaurant specializes in chicken tenders, and meals come with fries, drinks and coleslaw.

City Bird offers some (admittedly very chicken tender-heavy) additional options, like chicken tender sandwiches, chicken tender salad, chicken tender kids meals and chicken tender dessert (just kidding about that last one). City Bird also has a bevy of sauce options to keep you happily dipping all meal long.

Don’t Miss: A side of lemon thyme ranch

120 S Halsted St

The recently-reopened Rye Deli + Drink is the go-to Greektown spot for deli food with a twist. Rye specializes in their house-smoked meats, like 14-day brined pastrami, chicken and even salmon. Get there early for a bagel and a schmear, and an all-day menu that features classic sandwiches like the Reuben and the Rachel, plus house-made sauces, plenty of vegetarian options and cocktails. Rye’s weekday happy hour — which goes from 4:30 to 6 p.m. — has a rotating craft cocktail special, making it the perfect spot for a post-office drink.

Don’t Miss: The Reuben loaded fries — need we say more?

25 S Halsted St

When you think “Greektown,” you may not be thinking of authentic, seasonal ramen, but that means you probably haven’t been to Tamashii yet. The low-key, laid-back restaurant serves up both signature and build-your-own ramen, plus lots of amazing Japanese dishes, like yakisoba, donburi, Japanese fried rice and skewers. There’s also a bar with a nice list of Japanese whisky and fun non-alcoholic Japanese drinks, so be sure to come thirsty.

Don’t Miss: The build-your-own ramen really is the star of the show here, and the crispy pork skin topping is especially delicious.

810 W Jackson Blvd