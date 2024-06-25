Washington DC > Food

Where to Find the Best Doughnuts in DC

The nation's capital also boasts some of the nation's finest fried dough

By Lulu Chang
June 25, 2024 7:25 am
A fresh batch of donuts from Astro Doughnuts in Penn Quarter
A fresh batch from Astro Doughnuts
There are few joys in life equal to those brought about by little handheld circles of fried dough. We’re talking, of course, about the doughnut, that delightful yeasted, frosted, filled or cakey concoction that has the unique ability to bring a smile to the face of any taster. Thanks to the versatility and flexibility of the doughnut (down to its very spelling), you’ve got a wide range of options to choose from throughout D.C. In order to make your search for the perfect donut (see!) just a little bit easier, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite spots.  

District Doughnut has been delighting D.C. denizens for over a decade
District Donut

District Doughnut

Multiple Locations

District Doughnut has been delighting D.C. denizens for over a decade. Offering both classic standouts (like the vanilla bean glazed and brown butter doughnuts) as well as seasonal and specialty offerings (don’t miss the everything bagel doughnut or the Baileys flavor), these are some of the best in the city. 

Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken

Penn Quarter

Astro doesn’t maintain an extensive menu of doughnuts, but what it may lack in options, it more than makes up for in flavor. These enormous, fluffy concoctions are perennially popular, especially when enjoyed alongside (or on top of) the shop’s other namesake offering: fried chicken. The PB&J is a personal favorite, as is the key lime pie flavor when it’s available. 

1308 G St NW

Bread Furst

Cleveland Park

At Bread Furst, you can get your entire carbohydrate fix, what with stunning boules and baguettes, cakes and croissants, and yes, donuts. Their specialty is a simple glazed yeast donut, but it is absolutely to die for and made with the same care and precision that makes the rest of their offerings so delectable. And by the way, baker and owner Mark Furstenberg is a James Beard Award winner. 

4434 Connecticut Ave NW

Donut Run

Takoma

At Donut Run, flavors change daily, which means that you really could (and should) check out this locally run shop multiple times in the same week. With variants ranging from French toast to pistachio rosewater to matcha, you’ll be able to find something (or several somethings) that keep you coming back for more. 

6904 4th St NW

An dozen donut-assortment from Heidelberg's in Arlington
A dozen donuts from Heidelberg in Arlington
Heidelberg Pastry

Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe

Arlington

This family-owned German pastry shop has been in business since 1975, and delighting guests with everything from German chocolate cakes to full-fledged deli platters. But one of their best offerings comes in the form of their donuts, in particular their filled Berliner donuts filled with a variety of jams and jellies, and generously dusted with powdered sugar. 

2150 N Culpeper St, Arlington, VA

Rose Ave Bakery

Woodley Park

Owned and operated by Chef Rosie Nguyen, this bakery specializes in Asian American twists on American classics. Their donuts are a particular standout, all made with Nguyen’s signature brioche dough. The black sesame and ube are personal favorites, both highlighting somewhat nontraditional flavors and perfectly balancing sweetness levels. 

2633 Connecticut Ave NW

B. Doughnut

La Plata

Getting to B. Doughnut is undeniably a hike, but no doughnut list of the D.C. area would be complete without this crowd favorite. Specializing in Hawaiian-style malassadas, a fried pastry with Portuguese origins made of yeasted dough and coated in sugar (and sometimes served alongside molasses), the offerings from B. Doughnut are not to be missed. Get the pandan malassada for a truly unique treat.

6700 Crain Hwy, La Plata, MD

Sweet Crimes

Capitol Hill

Who said donuts had to be gluten-full? Certainly not the team at Sweet Crimes, where gluten-free donuts are a bit of a specialty. Menus change on a monthly basis, and given that the purveyor operates as a test kitchen, there is no shortage of experimentation with new and delicious flavor combinations. 

1238 Pennsylvania Ave SE

