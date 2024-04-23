The 8 Most Romantic Restaurants in LA

When it comes to romance, there are several ways restaurants can show up: great views, great location, and of course, great food and drink. The crème de la crème incorporates all three of these elements, plus something more, a certain je ne sais quoi that can’t really be defined but puts people in the mood to fall in love. These Los Angeles restaurants have just that.

One such place that has this amorphous element in spades is Angelini Osteria, an L.A. institution that’s long been a haven for lovebirds. Elizabeth Angelini, the co-owner and wife of the restaurant group’s chef, Gino Angelini, has seen countless couples dine at the restaurant in the two decades since it’s been open, and has noticed that falling in love at Angelini is a common occurrence.

“We’re not romantic in the physical space, it’s not as though you come in and say, ‘Look at the lighting, it’s so elegant!’ It’s not that style at all, it’s very rustic,” Angelini laughs. “It’s really more the emotion that people get when they’re there.”

“We’re a small yet vibrant restaurant — and you know how special it is when two people are in a crowd, but for them they’re the only people there, they have to lean in to connect. It’s the emotion of sharing the food and the wine that creates a connection. The next thing you know, they’re sharing bites…and everything follows.”

If you’re going to Angelini with romance in mind, there’s only one dish to order: the Tagliolini Limone. Not only is it the kitchen’s bestseller, but it’s a dish that Angelini has personally seen multiple couples order, share and linger over. Simply put, it’s pasta that makes people fall in love. “It’s homemade tagliolini with lemon, cream, basil and Parmigiano,” she says. “We cook that sauce until it gets thick, then toss the pasta in it. If someone at the table orders it, I know they’re going to sit there, just taking their time eating and lingering over it. It’s a simple and elegant dish that’s comforting, and it’s our number-one seller.”

If you’ve never taken a date to Angelini, it might just be time to make that reservation. Along with that spot, here are our other recommendations for some of the most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles. After all, you never know what the perfect dinner might lead to…

Angelini Osteria Angelini Osteria

Hollywood

One of the original Italian legends in Los Angeles, Angelini has been the kind of place where couples cement their love for a couple decades now. A prime location right in the heart of Hollywood never hurts, but it’s the cozy confines inside that make sitting close together and whispering across the table all part of the charm. Get the Tagliolini Limone, offer a bite to your date and watch the sparks start to fly. This is the kind of restaurant where sitting and talking for hours about everything and nothing just makes sense, so order another glass of wine and settle in.

7313 Beverly Blvd

Hollywood

If you’re looking for a rooftop restaurant where you can dine under the moonlight and glimpse views of the Hollywood Sign, Lemon Grove has you covered. Right off Hollywood Boulevard and situated directly in the middle of neighborhood attractions like the Walk Of Fame and Pantages Theatre, this spot could land on the list strictly based on location alone. But then, there’s the food: seasonal California favorites from Chef Marcel Vigneron, with plenty of vegan and vegetarian options. Enjoy the secret-garden feel while you’re just a few blocks from the heart of the action, tucked away above it all.

1717 Vine St Floor 6

Bel Air

First of all, you have to be in the know enough to find this restaurant before considering any other factors. Something of a hidden gem, as it is tucked up all the way in the hills of Bel Air, behind those infamous gates, this restaurant is an if-you-know-you-know joint to the max. What could be more impressive than whisking your date away to an al fresco garden they likely didn’t even know existed? Walking over the fairytale bridge to get into the hotel, and past the waterfall and swans floating on the lake, this spot sells itself before you’ve even taken a bite. With amazing cocktails, Mediterranean-influenced cuisine and a stellar wine list, a night out at the Hotel Bel-Air is guaranteed magic.

701 Stone Canyon Rd

Fia Steak WONHO LEE

Santa Monica

One of the best steakhouses in the city, and another restaurant with a gorgeous outdoor garden, Fia is a perfect mix of coastal Italian and California flavors. Seafood risotto and lobster capellini are just as strong as the rotating beef options. And if you want to engage in even more of a splurge? Inquire within about the restaurant-within-a-restaurant seats at Fia Steak, where the beef menu is even more exclusive, and caviar, Martinis and plenty of other decadent selections are the norm. Going out to eat in Los Angeles can be expensive, but Fia and Fia Steak are worth the price for a special occasion.

2454/2458 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Dante Dante

Beverly Hills

Okay, I’ll say it — not only does Dante have one of the best Martinis in the city, but their version comes with the actual best views of Beverly Hills to be found from a public place. With a packed, hearty menu full of Italian classics, dreamy golden-hour light, and their strong, excellent cocktails, it’s harder not to fall in love with whomever you’re with when you’re here. And even if you miss sunset, the romantic vibes continue when the whole city is glowing below you while you sip on your shaken, not stirred (or vice versa, do you!) drink of choice.

225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

Camphor Camphor

Arts District

If you didn’t know better, it would be easy to assume this restaurant made the list because of how pretty it is inside. Stepping into Camphor feels a bit like walking into a boutique hotel lobby: It’s dimly lit with a great bar populated by locals, and the tables are elegant and refined. While all this is true, the other reason Camphor makes the cut is because of their exquisite, Asian twist on French flavors. Don’t take my word for it, the menu from chefs Lijo George and Max Boonthanakit is so wonderful it almost immediately picked up a Michelin star after the restaurant opened. Impress your date with a gorgeous space and even better food — and don’t forget to order the Provence Martini that comes with a hefty sidecar.

923 E 3rd St #109

Koi Jakob N. Layman

West Hollywood

Arguably the most beautiful sushi restaurant in the city, there’s nowhere more romantic than Koi for the raw fish aficionado in your life. Their signature rolls are packed with delicious umami goodness that’s completely balanced and a far cry from the over-sauced, deep-fried options to be found elsewhere. That, combined with plush, baby-pink booths, strong cocktails, lots of greenery and mood lighting make it a great place for romance to bloom.

734 N La Cienega Blvd

Santa Monica

No list of romantic restaurants in Los Angeles would be complete without at least a mention of Chef Josiah Citrin. Though he’s now opened — or been part of — several spots around the city, from Charcoal to Dear John’s and Dear Jane’s to the fast-casual spot Augie’s On Main, Mélisse remains his flagship, and for a good reason: it’s one of only a handful of spots on the West Coast to ever receive two Michelin stars. The prices are steep, with prix-fixe menus beginning around $400 per person, but if you’re serious about showing your date some romance on a special occasion, there’s really nowhere better.

1104 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica