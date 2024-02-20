The 8 Best Sushi Spots in Chicago

Chicago is famous for being a hot dog, pizza and Italian beef town. But if you haven’t tried the sushi here, you’re sorely missing out. A handful of new spots have popped up in the last few years that totally changed the raw (and cooked!) fish game, from a super fun sushi-in-a-pizza-box concept to a luxe (but surprisingly inexpensive) traditional omakase experience in a hotel. Here are the eight spots worth putting at the top of your reservation list.

Sushi by Bou Sushi by Bou

When you think of omakase, do you envision a quiet, traditional experience that’s very stiff and, dare I say, pretentious? Sushi by Bou, the relatively new concept that is taking Chicago by storm, will blow everything you think you know about omakase out of the water. There are four Sushi by Bou locations, and we’ve dined at two of them so far. They’re all located in secret spots within Chicago hotels (with the exception of Sushi by Bou Gold Coast, which is right in the entrance), and the decor ranges from graffiti to Roaring Twenties. But you won’t notice any of this as soon as you take your first bite. The chef will fork over each piece from your 12-plate omakase reverently, and the fish will melt in your mouth. Yes, you will be full by the end. Yes, you will still want to order more.

View all Sushi by Bou locations

They’ve taken over social media thanks to their sushi pizza box (sushi-zza), a creative scheme where your rolls are packaged up neatly in a pizza box. But that’s not the only thing bringing the hoards of customers over to this Lakeview spot: the BYOB policy helps, they’ve got an entire gluten-free menu, and their homemade spicy miso soup is off the charts.

3006 N Sheffield Ave

Roka Akor Tim McCoy

This is your fancy sushi spot. The fish is flown in daily from Tokyo, and yes, you can really taste the difference. But make sure you get more than sushi here. The grilled pork belly is beyond words, and the wagyu beef and kimchi dumplings are crave-worthy. If you’re absolutely famished, splurge for the decadent omakase, which is close to a dozen dishes, and will leave you feeling stuffed for days. It comes with a tartare, a yellowtail and beef tataki, a sashimi selection, a lobster tempura, steak, sea bass and a Japanese mushroom pot with rice, plus an ube creme brûlée.

456 N Clark St

TAO Tao

This is different than any other sushi spot we’ve ever encountered. To start, you need to realize that it’s half dining room, half nightclub. So wear your best, and prepare to see and be seen: this is a vibe. But don’t expect the food and drinks to be any less than spectacular. The menu is expansive, so come prepared. We recommend splurging on the omakase (starts at $119), and pairing it with one of their sake flights, which are some of the best in Chicago. We’ve also got a soft spot for TAO’s shrimp tempura roll, which comes with a wasabi honey sauce that’s essentially a chef’s kiss.

632 N Dearborn St

Kyoten Kyoten

Get ready to splurge on some of the best sushi that Chicago has to offer. Starting at $440 per person (it’s more expensive on Friday and Saturday nights), you’ll be treated to a 20-plus course meal at this tiny (just eight person) sushi counter, where all your needs will be met. Your meal will be catered specifically to your sushi preferences. Chef Otto Phan was formerly at Nobu, and this is his first restaurant on his own.

2507 W Armitage Ave

Sushi by Scratch Suzi Pratt

This restaurant already won a Michelin star for its Montecito, California spot, and we’re rooting for it here, too. Created by husband-and-wife team Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee, it’s almost a secret. Sushi by Scratch seats just 10 people and is located under a bar in the West Loop. But stay persistent with trying to make that reservation (reservations open on the first day of the month and usually sell out within the first 60 minutes), and you’ll be rewarded with some of the most creative sushi in the Windy City. If you do get the reservation, you’ll receive a code to unlock a secret door leading to a velvet curtained room before you enter the dining area where your meal will be served. The unagi with drizzled bone marrow is an easy favorite. Everything else is a secret.

415 N Milwaukee Ave

This cult-favorite spot was created by twins Melvin and Carlo Vizconde. The first step is getting a reservation, which is next to impossible, as they’re only open four days a week and only have a handful of tables plus the bar. Once you’ve scored that, you’ll have to actually find Kai Zan, which doesn’t have any visible signage. Get inside? Now, you’re in for a real treat. Be prepared to try sushi combos that you’ve never experienced before, as they are incredibly creative with the flavor pairings. Pro tip: Don’t dip your sushi in soy sauce here, as it’s all been made exactly right, and the soy sauce will make your sushi too salty.

2557 W Chicago Ave

It’s all about the customer here. When you come for omakase, they’ll ask you what type of fish you prefer, and your overall flavor profile. Then, the chef will create unique, customized sushi and rolls for you. Yes, there’s also a set menu with pretty standard fare, but the chef’s selection is really the way to go for a truly immaculate experience. They pair unconventional ingredients (making sure you’ll love them first), such as marinated red pepper or gochujang chili sauce, with the fish, so keep an open mind.

720 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661