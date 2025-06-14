Wellness > Fitness

Scientists Believe Humans May Have Unique Breathing Patterns

It may have opened a new line of research

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 14, 2025 3:47 pm EDT
Man breathing while working out
Fingerprints, retinal scans and...breathing?
Getty Images

As different forms of biometric scanning become more and more widespread, we’re all learning a lot about what aspects of our bodies can be used to identify us. Fingerprints and retinal scans are two very obvious ones, but there’s new evidence that something much more basic might also be unique to each and every one of us: the way we breathe.

The title of the paper, published this week in the journal Current Biology, gives a good sense of what readers can expect: “Humans have nasal respiratory fingerprints.” The paper’s authors created a device that could document a person’s nasal airflow, and then checked the records accumulated over a period of time. The results were conclusive: “We found that we could identify members of a 97-participant cohort at a remarkable 96.8% accuracy from nasal airflow patterns alone.”

When conducting this research, the scientists also reckoned with one potential criticism: as they phrased it, “activity impacts respiratory patterns, so perhaps we are merely identifying individuals based on their levels of activity.” To counterbalance this, they tested the data based on the people wearing the device being under different conditions. Most notably, the researchers were able to identify participants at just under 80% accuracy while the study participants were asleep.

Spending a Weekend in America’s Underrated Wellness Capital
Spending a Weekend in America’s Underrated Wellness Capital
 Yoga, pickleball, early bedtimes. Miami’s growing up — and getting fit.

As Veronique Greenwood pointed out in an article for The New York Times, the study is notable both for what it reveals and for what it might lead to in subsequent research. This included connecting elements of the way study subjects breathe with their body-mass index. Like many groundbreaking studies, this is interesting in its own right — but its full impact may not be discernible for years to come.

More Like This

Breathing
Are You Breathing the Best Way For Your Health?
A famous Italian freediver practicing breathing exercises.
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
A row of breathing trainers against an artsy background.
Could Using a “Breathing Trainer” Each Day Be a Shortcut to Stronger Lungs?
meb keflezighi nasal strips
The World’s Best Runners Swear by a 50-Cent Breathing Hack. Is It Legit?

Wellness > Fitness
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Can we all agree this is not a hack?
If You Do This When You Fly, You’re an A-Hole
MJ Lenderman, Cameron Winter, Waxahatchee, all musicians who have been dubbed "dad rock"
It’s Time to Retire the Term “Dad Rock”
Aburi Wagyu with Uni Butter topped with Caviar
The Most Overrated Food Trends, According to Chefs
After scanning six classic mall brand websites, I found myself quite impressed with each brand's selection of new warm-weather arrivals.
6 Summer Outfits From 6 Mall Brands, as Chosen by a Woman 

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Man breathing while working out

Scientists Believe Humans May Have Unique Breathing Patterns

Person practicing Pilates on all fours during a class, with large blue overlay text that reads “It’s Never Too Late”

It’s Never Too Late to Start Pilates. Here’s How.

Group of soccer players in vintage Umbro training gear laughing and smiling during practice on a sunny field

7 Ways to Trick Your Brain Into Enjoying Exercise Again

Bonnie Blue at the NYLON House on April 11, 2025 in Palm Springs, California

Why Do Men Want to Participate in Extreme Sex Stunts Like Bonnie Blue’s?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week