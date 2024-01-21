Culture > Film

We May Not Have Seen the Last of the Coen Brothers' Collaborations

They've been working on separate projects since "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

By Tobias Carroll
January 21, 2024
Joel and Ethan Coen
Joel and Ethan Coen, 2018.
Not long after news broke that the Safdie brothers were done collaborating (at least for a while), another pair of filmmaking siblings have laid the groundwork for a reunion. In an interview with Empire, Ethan Coen described the process behind the forthcoming Drive-Away Dolls, itself a collaboration with his wife, Tricia Cooke — a talented film editor who’s worked on most of the Coens’ movies, as well as — if Wikipedia is to be believed — the AmEx commercials where Jerry Seinfeld and Superman hung out.

It sounds like Ethan Coen and Cooke have plans to work together on another film, but that isn’t Ethan’s only familial collaboration in the works. He told Empire that he and his brother are “working on writing something” — though he doesn’t seem to have provided details on what that might be, or whether they planned to direct it. As you may recall, the Coens have written some screenplays that they did not direct, including (with Matt Charman) the Steven Spielberg-directed Bridge of Spies.

As Samantha Bergeson pointed out at IndieWire, both brothers have left the door open for future collaborations. And it’s not like they haven’t worked separately in the past — including Ethan Coen’s previous forays into plays and prose.

How Crime Fiction Shaped the Coen Brothers
How Crime Fiction Shaped the Coen Brothers
 How books influenced a number of modern film classics

As for Drive-Away Dolls, it’s set to open on February 24, after having its release delayed due to the SAG strike last year. Given that the supporting cast includes the internet-beloved likes of Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal, it seems likely that we’ll be hearing more about it in the weeks to come — especially if Domingo is in contention for an Oscar this year.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

