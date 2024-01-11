Culture > Film

Reminder That You Don’t Need to Terrorize Actresses on Set to Get Authentic Performances Out of Them

Vincent Gallo is under investigation by SAG for the sexually inappropriate things he reportedly said during auditions for "The Policeman"

By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters
January 11, 2024 3:13 pm
Vincent Gallo
Vincent Gallo in 2015.
WireImage

On Thursday, Rolling Stone broke the news that actor and director Vincent Gallo is currently being investigated by the Screen Actors Guild after two actresses filed formal complaints about the sexually explicit and inappropriate things he said to them during the casting process for his movie The Policeman. In the film, Gallo plays Joseph James DeAngelo, better known as the Golden State Killer, a serial killer and rapist who terrorized women in California in the ’70s and ’80s before finally being arrested in 2018.

According to the two women who anonymously spoke to Rolling Stone after auditioning to play some of DeAngelo’s victims, they were aware that the roles called for full nudity and knew ahead of time that, given the horrific subject matter, the movie would be extremely dark; but when they met Gallo, he told them the film would be mostly improvised and that he needed carte blanche to do whatever he wanted to them while filming — rather than blocking out a specific agreed-upon scene in the presence of an intimacy coordinator, as is customary in nude scenes these days — in order to elicit a genuine response from them.

One woman claims that Gallo told her, “If I say to suck my dick or I will kill you, I want you, you the person, not you the character, not you the actor, but you, to truly believe you will die if you don’t do as I say. And just like you would in real life, if this were happening to you, I want you to do all of the actions necessary to do that. You won’t actually suck my dick, but you do not have the power, I have all the power. You have no control, I am in complete control.”

“He [told me] that the filming environment he wanted to create was one that was fully improvised,” the second actress wrote in her complaint to the Screen Actors Guild. “In order to truly tell the story in an ‘accurate way,’ he needed actresses who were willing to have their ‘minds and bodies be 100 percent dominated by him’ from the moment they arrived on set.”

There’s a long, shameful history in Hollywood of actors essentially assaulting their female costars on camera and then trying to excuse it by claiming they did it to draw out a more authentic performance. The most infamous example is Last Tango in Paris, where director Bernardo Bertolucci and actor Marlon Brando didn’t warn Maria Schneider in advance that her character was about to be raped with butter as lubricant. In the filming of Kramer vs. Kramer, Dustin Hoffman slapped Meryl Streep across the face without permission. These men fancy themselves to be artistic greats; why, then, do they believe that the only way for women to believably seem terrified or humiliated onscreen is to actually terrify and humiliate them in real life?

Has the Sex Scene’s Long-Awaited Reckoning Finally Arrived?
Has the Sex Scene’s Long-Awaited Reckoning Finally Arrived?
 Shows like “Sex Education,” “Normal People” and “I May Destroy You” are taking a radical new approach to consent and representation

Shouldn’t the power of acting be enough here? You don’t have to actually go to space to convincingly portray an astronaut, or go out and slice a few throats in order to accurately depict a murderer. And let’s not forget that one out of every five women in the United States is a victim of rape or sexual assault. That means that, statistically speaking, there’s a very good chance that these actresses have already experienced some of the horrific stuff in their real lives that Gallo is subjecting them to in the name of “authenticity.”

“I may ask you to suck my cock on screen, and I want an actress who is not going to put up a fight about that,” Gallo reportedly told one of the women. “You’re going to be offended by what I ask you, but I don’t want any of your personal feminist values. You don’t want to do this, you don’t think it’s fair, but you know what? The victim didn’t have a choice, and neither will you as the actress… Of course we can’t ACTUALLY have you give me head on screen, but the point is that I want someone who will not stop production to call their agent, or complain, etc. because they are offended.”

First of all, what is this creep’s obsession with making women suck his dick onscreen? He brings it up multiple times in the complaints cited in the Rolling Stone piece (including when he allegedly told one of the actresses that if he asks her “about the first time you sucked a cock,” he wants her to tell a story from her real-life sexual history), but he also infamously had Chloe Sevigny perform unsimulated oral sex on him in 2003’s controversial and much-maligned The Brown Bunny. It begs the question: did Sevigny feel pressured or coerced into that scene? (In a 2010 interview, as Rolling Stone notes, Sevigny said, “There are a lot of emotions. I’ll probably have to go to therapy at some point.”)

“We don’t want to see any acting. If DeAngelo says don’t scream or I’ll kill you, you do not scream, because if you do, you die. DeAngelo hates screaming. He hates fighters,” Gallo also said, according to one of the complaints filed against him. “We don’t want to see you act, we don’t want to see you pretend. DeAngelo hates acting. DeAngelo hates actors. DeAngelo hates liars.”

DeAngelo is also currently serving multiple life sentences for murdering 13 people and raping at least 51 others, so who the fuck cares what he thinks?

If you, on the other hand, hate torture porn, it sounds like you should probably plan on skipping The Policeman.

More Like This

In "Shortbus," a performance space-slash-sex club attracts a weekly cast of genuinely relatable, likable New Yorkers
The Complicated Legacy of “Shortbus,” The Sex-Club Cult Film With a Heart of Gold
Marlon Brando and Rita Moreno visit on the set of the film 'Desiree', 1954. The couple dated for years; the actress recently claimed Brando "was a bad guy when it came to women."
So It Turns Out Marlon Brando Wasn’t Great to Women
Michael Caine
Michael Caine Questions Need for Intimacy Coordinators
Yorgos Lanthimos
Yorgos Lanthimos’s Candid Defense of Intimacy Coordinators Was Refreshing

Culture
Culture > Film
Bonnie Stiernberg is InsideHook's Managing Editor. She was Music Editor at Paste Magazine for seven years, and she has written about music and pop culture for Rolling Stone, Glamour, Billboard, Vice and more.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two figures walking across a wintry landscape, with a pink-blue sky in the background. We look at how many minutes you should spend outside during the winter.
How Many Minutes Per Day Should You Spend Outside During Winter?
Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former coach Bill Belichick.
With Bill Belichick’s Departure, Erosion of NFL’s Greatest Dynasty Is Done
Sherry wine tasting in wine cellars, selection of different jerez fortified wines from dry to very sweet in glasses, Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain
What Are the Different Types of Sherry?
Santorini, Greece. This year, the country has introduced a new tourist tax called the "climate crisis resilience fee."
What’s a “Climate Crisis Resilience” Tax and Why Is Greece Charging One?
We chatted with the founder about some of her favorite everyday items.
Brightland Founder Aishwarya Iyer on Her Favorite Everyday Items
A map focused on wellness destinations, but these vacations redefine the term "wellness"
8 Wellness Destinations for Anyone Not Into “Wellness”

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

Vincent Gallo

You Don't Need to Terrorize Actresses to Get Authentic Performances Out of Them

Taylor Swift movie posters

Taylor Swift's Concert Film Just Set a Box Office Record

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Considering Joining the Clergy

Rian Johnson, 2019

Rian Johnson Explained the Literary Roots of the "Knives Out" Films

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

Lowball glass with orange-colored liquid and orange peel twist on a table in front of a red booth seat

Cereal Sales Are Down, But These Childhood Faves Are All Over Cocktail Menus

two large pieces of parmigiano reggiano cheese on a wooden board on a white table

The Difference Between Parmesan and Parmigiano (and Why You Want the Latter)

a collage of lounge pants on a interior background

The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More

Rooftop seating area with fireplace overlooking Chicago's city skyline at the Peninsula hotel downtown

The 8 Best Hotels in Downtown Chicago