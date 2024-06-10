Culture > Film

Buffering Errors Have Come to the Big Screen

A screening of "The Conformist" reportedly went awry

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 10, 2024 3:38 pm
Paris Theater
A screening at the Paris Theater this weekend did not go according to plan.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

For cinephiles who savor watching movies on the big screen, there’s nothing quite like seeing a great film on a far grander scale than a home theater system can accomplish. Among the many reasons I’m an advocate for both watching movies on the big screen and owning them on physical media is this: with a print of the film or a Blu-ray, you’re never going to encounter a film buffering in the middle of a crucial scene.

At least, you’d think that was the case. Unfortunately, the attendees of a recent repertory screening of The Conformist appear to have seen a buffering error in the last place they’d expect to do so: on the sprawling screen of New York City’s Paris Theater.

Twitter/X user SenorMustachio went viral on Sunday when a dispatch from theThe Conformist screening struck a nerve with Film Twitter. “[J]ust walked out in the last twenty minutes because the @netflix-owned theater literally just showed their asses by streaming the Conformist (advertised as a DCP) from @PrimeVideo, when the movie started buffering on the big screen,” he wrote. “Absolute insanity.”

That included a photograph of the screen showing what sure looked like Amazon Prime’s interface and the kind of spinning wheel you might see if your home internet connection got wonky while you were watching. That the film was being screened as part of the Academy Museum Branch Selects series adds to the surrealism.

In a subsequent thread, SenorMustachio clarified his position. “I truly love movies and moviegoing. I don’t wish ill will on any of the front-facing staff at @ParisTheaterNYC who had nothing to do with the decision making here and were forced into a bad situation,” he wrote. “I’m sorry you’re caught up in this. I DO however hope this caused some great embarrassment to whomever the buck stops with at @ParisTheaterNYC and/or @netflix, who made the final decree to press play. This can’t happen ever again.”

Quentin Tarantino Bought Another Movie Theater
Quentin Tarantino Bought Another Movie Theater
 Los Angeles’s Vista Theatre has a new owner

While digital screenings of repertory films have become more widespread, a closer look at the requirements for the Digital Cinema Package shows that theaters have anticipated steps to prevent buffering issues like this from taking place. New York’s Anthology Film Archives, for instance, requires that if a digital copy of a movie is playing there, there must also be a Blu-ray on hand in case anything goes wrong.

When Netflix bought the Paris Theater in 2019, film advocates were thrilled by the news — and by the fact that the theater would remain operational. But there’s also an art to running a beloved movie theater with repertory programming — and giving customers a better experience than they’d have at home is at the top of that list.

More Like This

Cars parked by city buildings pointed at a screen playing a movie.
6 Drive-In Movie Theaters Keeping the Tradition Alive in Texas
"SNL" airplane song
This Week’s “SNL” Covered the Ethics of In-Flight Movies
BenQ HT3550
Review: The BenQ HT3550 Home Projector Is a Potential Big Screen Replacement
Richard Dreyfuss in 2023
Richard Dreyfuss’s Comments at “Jaws” Screening Prompt Apology From Theater

Culture
Culture > Film
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Halifax, Novia Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Is No Longer Canada’s Best Kept Secret
Moonshine bust, group poses with confiscated illegal liquor outside Johnson County Courthouse, 1951. Mason jars were used -- but our writer thinks the modern-day use of Mason jars is overrated.
Seriously, Can We Retire the Mason Jar as a Cocktail Glass?
closet constructor
Closet Constructor: How to Pull Off a One-Outfit Vacation
A photo of Zendaya posing in her On gear. The sportswear brand On just signed the "Challengers" actress to a multi-year partnership.
On Just Signed Zendaya. Here’s Why the Match Makes Sense.
Dying beer styles
These Craft Beer Styles Are Dying. Can They Be Saved?
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

Paris Theater

Buffering Errors Have Come to the Big Screen

A photo of Michael B. Jordan, who we recently spoke with about his fitness routine

Michael B. Jordan Is on a Mission to Get You Moving

Tribeca Festival signage

This Year's Tribeca Festival Is Putting AI Into the Spotlight

The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.

The Best Movies, TV and Music for June

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco