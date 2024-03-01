Culture > Film

The Best Movies, TV and Music for March

Is a 2024 take on “Road House” really going to work? Plus: The funniest (and most overlooked) show of 2023 returns.

By Kirk Miller
March 1, 2024 8:31 am
Jake Gyllenhaal in "Road House"
Jake Gyllenhaal in "Road House," a remake of the 1989 cult classic
Amazon/Prime Video

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week). 

WATCH: Road House

I’d rarely recommend rebooting a film as iconic as Patrick Swayze’s 1989 hypermasculine cult classic, but advance word on the new version by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) and star Jake Gyllenhaal suggests the concept might be worth another visit — this time, there’s a UFC angle and it takes place in the Florida Keys, but otherwise, expect a lot of bar brawls and snappy one-liners…even if they’re not as memorable as the first film. (3/21, Prime Video) *More new films coming to the big screen and small: Dune Part Two (3/1, theaters); Spaceman (3/1, Netflix); Knox Goes Away (3/15, theaters); Immaculate (3/22, theaters); Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (3/22, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Extraordinary

The funniest show of 2023 was also its most overlooked. So let’s try not to make that mistake for season two of this charming British comedy, which centers around a struggling costume designer who also happens to be one of the few people on Earth without superpowers. It’s a little high concept, but the show is more about the struggles of a few quirky twentysomethings. (3/6, Hulu) *More returning TV shows: The Reluctant Traveler (3/8, Apple TV+); The Amazing Race (3/13, CBS); Invincible (3/14, Prime Video); X-Men ‘97 (3/20, Disney+)

An Ode to “Extraordinary,” the Funniest Show on TV
An Ode to “Extraordinary,” the Funniest Show on TV
 Hulu’s little-known comedy lands somewhere between “Community” and “Fleabag,” but with superpowers

BINGE: 3 Body Problem

An ambitious and mysterious sci-fi drama about alien contact (set over multiple time periods), this adaptation of a popular Chinese book series is being shepherded by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Until its last season, a new show from the Game of Thrones co-creators would have seemed exciting. But now? We’ll have to wait and see. (3/21, Netflix) *More new TV series and miniseries: The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (3/1, Apple TV+); The Regime (3/3, HBO/Max); The Gentlemen (3/7, Netflix); Apples Never Fall (3/14, Peacock); Chicken Nugget (3/15, Netflix — yes, this is a show about a woman who gets turned into a chicken nugget)

LISTEN: Beyoncé 

Act II is the second part of a three-act project that began with the retro dance leanings of 2022’s Renaissance. Here, Beyoncé is reappropriating country music and celebrating the “overlooked history of the American Black cowboy.” Based on the first two singles — particularly the already number-one pop and country single “Texas Hold ‘Em” — she seems to have aced the genre (although this isn’t her first rodeo). (3/29)  *More new music: Liam Gallagher and John Squire (3/1); Bleachers (3/8); Norah Jones (3/15); The Dandy Warhols (3/15); Gossip (3/22)

STUDY: Space: The Longest Goodbye

How do you prepare for a three-year mission to Mars? This documentary focuses on the psychologists tasked with keeping the astronauts in good mental health. (3/8, theaters/VOD) *More new documentaries and specials: 500 Days in the Wild (3/1, theaters); 96th Academy Awards (3/10, ABC); Stormy (3/18, Peacock); In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (3/17, MGM+); William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill (3/22, theaters) 

More Like This

leon and larry from Curb Your Enthusiasm
The Best Movies, TV and Music for February
A scene from "The Zone of Interest"
There’s Never Been a Holocaust Movie — or a Best Picture Nominee — Like “The Zone of Interest”
Alana Haim
Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Movie Is Adding a “Licorice Pizza” Star
Beyonce in a cowboy hat
“Texas Hold ‘Em” Isn’t Beyoncé’s First Rodeo 

Culture
Culture > Film
Culture > Music
Culture > TV
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

Jake Gyllenhaal in "Road House"

The Best Movies, TV and Music for March

Music film satires

“Spinal Tap” and the Superiority of the Music Satire

Trendon Watford

13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

Bill Skarsgard at San Diego Comic Con

Is This the Year of Bill Skarsgård?

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.