The Best Movies, TV and Music for February

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week).

A reclusive author of spy novels is suddenly thrown into the world of real-life (well, heightened real-life) espionage when she discovers her books are coming to life. Starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara and Dua Lipa, this should be as over-the-top fun as director Matthew Vaughn’s other genre works (Kick-Ass, The Kingsman, etc.). (2/2, theaters)

More new films coming to the big screen and small: Orion and the Dark (2/2, Netflix); The Promised Land (2/2, theaters); Lisa Frankenstein (2/9, theaters); Monolith (2/16, theaters); Drive-Away Dolls (2/23, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Curb Your Enthusiasm

The 12th and final season of Larry David’s award-winning series revolves around a fictional legal issue for the comic and his ongoing relationship with Irma (Tracey Ullman). Here’s hoping he sticks the landing better than the finale of Seinfeld (which is apparently a frequent topic of this year’s episodes). (2/4, HBO/Max)

More returning TV shows: Stupid Pet Tricks (2/11, TBS); The Daily Show (with Jon Stewart on Mondays; 2/12); Life & Beth (2/16, Hulu); Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (2/19, HBO/Max); Avatar: The Last Airbender (live-action version debut; 2/22, Netflix)

An astronaut (Noomi Rapace) returns to Earth after a disaster in space and discovers that key pieces of her life are missing or unexpectedly altered. Based on the trailer, Constellation looks to be a solid mystery/thriller with some grounded sci-fi elements. (2/21, Apple TV+)

More new TV series and miniseries: Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2/2, Prime Video); One Day (2/8, Netflix); The New Look (2/14, Apple TV+); The Vince Staples Show (2/15, Netflix); The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2/25, AMC)

On their fifth album Tangk (a made-up word), the British post-punk band includes a collaboration with LCD Soundsystem (“Dancer”) and, overall, still manages to be both danceable and discordant — even as all the new songs are supposedly about love.

More new music: Brittany Howard (2/2); Usher (2/9); Chelsea Wolfe (2/9); Laura Jane Grace (2/16); MGMT (2/23)

Utilizing archival footage and some historical recreations (along with Einstein’s own words), this docudrama examines what happened to Albert Einstein after he fled Nazi Germany and his role in the creation of the atomic bomb. (2/19, Netflix)

More new documentaries and specials: Grammy Awards (2/4, CBS); Puppy Bowl XX (2/11, Animal Planet); Super Bowl LVIII (2/11, CBS); The Space Race (2/12, Nat Geo/Disney+/Hulu); James Brown: Say It Loud (2/19, A&E)