The Ultimate Two-Week New Zealand Road Trip

Optional side trip: If you’re starting your trip in Auckland, consider whether you want to drive up to the rugged, forested Northlands region. As the name suggests, it’s directly north of Auckland. I didn’t, and kind of regretted the fact, but if you do head up there, you’ll have to pre-pay for any toll roads at the rental car counter when you first pick up your car. That means doing some research on what you’d like to see and how to get there — and again, I didn’t make the trek up, so I can’t be of much service here except to warn you about the tolls. If you do choose to go, I’d say a day or two would be the max, as it’s mostly rural cities, colonial towns and wineries that are the draw aside from just driving the coastline, which is always the number one attraction in this country.