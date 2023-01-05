Sven wanted to ski the famous Stetind Couloir, which had thwarted him earlier, but Micke decided to take us up the coast, past his family’s summer cabin, to a spot that would be less exposed. We followed him along the whitecapped Norwegian Sea and up a giant fjord, until he pulled off next to a creek. There was barely enough room for two cars. He flashed a grin. “This spot is not in the guidebook,” he said.



We spent three hours floating through perfectly spaced trees as squalls blew in and out, the only skiers for miles. For someone who lives in one of the world’s busiest ski towns — me — it was a perfect reminder of how leaving our bubble can restore us. By the time we got back to the cars, I felt like I’d been gone a week.



It didn’t take long to find our rhythm once we got to Lofoten. The day after Digermulen, Seth Hobby joined our foursome. Seth and Adam went to college together in Washington state, and Seth helped pioneer many of the archipelago’s now-classic ski lines. He and his wife, Maren Eek Bistrup, who grew up in Oslo, founded the Lofoten Ski Lodge in 2012. The year before, Seth had opened Northern Alpine Guides (NAG), now the largest outfitter in Lofoten and one of the most respected guide services in Norway. Seth, who is certified by the International Federation of Mountain Guides Associations (IFMGA), first skied the area in April 2009, when the only people on the peaks were locals. Lofoten had almost no winter tourism at the time, save for sporadic groups that came for the Northern Lights. Alpine touring (read: modern backcountry skiing) took off later in Lofoten than in the Alps, and Americans didn’t start coming until around 2014.



Local skiers had long-established traditions when it came to ascents and descents. Seth challenged the status quo. “They were like, ‘On this mountain we go this way and then we ski down this way; that’s what we do,’” he recalled. “But I was like, ‘Well, why don’t you go up this way and ski down that way?’ They were like, ‘I don’t know, that’s just what we do!’ But when you have so many mountains and so few skiers, you never really had to think outside the box. You had your safe bets. We sparked something in the local community: a fresh perspective, but also a bit of a kick. There’s so much to check out.”



Seth’s first hire was another college friend and IFMGA guide named Mark Allen, who has come back to guide each year since. “Here, you have the Chamonix experience where you’re looking down at town,” Allen told me one night after dinner. “But on the same island, you can tour for a few hours in the opposite direction and you feel like you’re in the middle of the Arctic. I can’t think of another place like this. The intensity coupled with the fact that it’s an archipelago and massively fjorded, with so many positions to see seawater. It’s almost disorienting to think what direction you’re going, because you have alpine lakes that look like fjords and fjords that look like alpine lakes with sea ice on them.”