Hyundai Just Made the IONIQ 5 More Affordable

An acclaimed EV just got more appealing

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 8, 2026 5:39 pm EST
Hyundai IONIQ 5
If you're interested in a Hyundai EV, this might be the time for it.
Hyundai

There’s a reason why, for a lot of automakers, electric vehicle sales in the U.S. were up in the third quarter of 2025 and dropped significantly to close out the year. A federal tax credit that effectively shaved $7,500 off the price of most EVs came to an end last fall — something that led to a lot of interested buyers getting their purchases in under the wire.

That isn’t to say that there aren’t still EV bargains to be had, and Hyundai recently implemented a big one, taking a full $10,000 off the price of its IONIQ 5. As Electrek’s Peter Johnson reports, this discount is being implemented as part of the automaker’s Getaway Sales Event, and it applies to all varieties of the IONIQ 5. This also means that buyers could wind up paying just $25,000 for the standard IONIQ 5, an EV with a range of 245 miles on a single charge.

It’s especially interesting to read this news in light of an article by Mack Hogan published earlier this month in Inside EVs. Hogan compared EV sales in the U.S. from two different corporate siblings: Hyundai and Kia, both parts of the Hyundai Motor Group. Hogan cited a decline in sales in Kia’s EV6 and EV9. He pointed to a few reasons for this, including the loss of the tax credit and the effect of tariffs on Kia electric vehicles.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Brings Performance to an Already Stellar EV
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Brings Performance to an Already Stellar EV
 Hyundai’s first performance EV sounds like it’ll be a party on wheels

Contrast this with the IONIQ 5, which Hogan noted has seen a much smaller drop in sales during a similar period. Hogan writes that visibilty can help boost sales — and that the IONIQ 5 is “a traffic-jam staple anywhere EVs are popular.” (It’s also received glowing reviews.) And if lowering the price will get more of this model on roads around the country — and spark more interest from buyers in the months to come — Hyundai’s discount will look like a very wise decision.

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.
