Every Super Bowl Party Should Have Batched Cocktails

(Editor’s note: We originally ran this piece in 2020, the last time Kansas City and San Francisco played in the Super Bowl. All the lessons and recipes below still apply.)

Let’s start by establishing a largely immutable fact: the Super Bowl affords no time for cocktails.

It’s the one sporting event where the time usually set aside for bathroom breaks and beer grabs — the commercials — is a spectacle in and of itself, which means strolling out to the kitchen to fix a Mojito or Old Fashioned is out of the question.

But if you’re planning a party at home, there is one alternative you can and should consider: the batch cocktail. You can make these tipples in bulk and in advance, and the flavor profiles tend to make them accessible to a wide range of imbibers. In other words, they’re crowd-pleasers — and because you only have to make them once, they’re host-pleasers, too.

To help us with these large-format drinks, we sourced one drink from a San Francisco bartender (and author) and another from a Kansas City drinks slinger.

Hey @Chiefs ! What sounds good for parade drinks? A Kelce Collins? A Mahomes Martini? The choice is yours! #JennforChiefsOfficialBartender — Jenn Tosatto (@KCBarWench) January 22, 2020

Remember, these are tasty but strong drinks. We suggest you limit yourself to three — or the ideal point difference between the two teams at game’s end (we’re thinking something like a 31-28 game … but we’re not picking a winner).

Single servings of the San Francisco and Kansas City batch cocktails

The Lucky in San Francisco



Via San Francisco bartender John McCarthy, from his book Be Your Own Bartender: A Surefire Guide to Finding (and Making) Your Perfect Cocktail (co-authored with Carey Jones)

“Made with red Campari and golden bourbon…or red and gold, the 49ers’ colors.”

12 oz bourbon

6 oz Campari

4 oz fresh lemon juice

4 oz maple syrup

8 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

12 oz hard cider

12 oz club soda

Combine all ingredients other than cider and soda in a sealable quart container and stir well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Just before serving, give the container a good shake, and pour over ice into a large pitcher. Top with hard cider and club soda and stir. To serve, pour over fresh ice. Makes eight drinks.

Related:

Six All-Pro Chefs Gives Us Their Ultimate Game-Day Recipes

5 Healthy(ish) Super Bowl Recipes from Dwayne Wade’s Personal Chef

The Go Chiefs



Via Jenn Tosatto, Bar Manager of Kansas City’s Mission Taco Joint

8-10 oz fresh lemon juice

6 oz grenadine (homemade if possible)

8 oz pineapple juice

24 oz aged rum

24 oz black tea

Mango oleo (recipe below)

Peychaud’s bitters to taste

Mango Oleo: 2 whole lemon peels, 1 whole orange peel, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 mango (diced). Using a muddler, muddle ingredients together and let set for 30 minutes until sugar dissolves.

Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl. Stir, ice and serve.