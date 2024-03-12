Oklahoma City Could Become Home to Tallest Building in US

Skyscrapers tower over cities in the U.S. like New York, Chicago and San Francisco, but we might not be far from the day when we can add Oklahoma City to that list. The Oklahoma capital is considering building not just any skyscraper, but one that would take the title as the country’s tallest. It’s called Legends Tower, and it would be 1,907 feet tall and 134 stories — enough to make it the the fifth tallest building in the world.



According to Dezeen’s Ben Dreith, the tower — and the larger development for which it’s the centerpiece — now has all of the funding it needs to proceed. That news comes via Scot Matteson, the developer behind the project. That doesn’t mean construction on the tower will begin this week, though, or that it will begin at all. As Matteson revealed, permits for the infrastructure and building still need to be procured before work can begin.

As a 2023 article in The Real Deal pointed out, Matteson has worked on a number of high-profile real estate projects across the country over the last few decades, including San Diego’s Sapphire Tower. As alluded to earlier, the Oklahoma skyscraper is part of a larger project called the Boardwalk at Bricktown, which is set to include a hotel as well as residential towers.

Currently, New York City is home to four of the nation’s tallest buildings, with One World Trade Center (1,776 feet) and the Central Park Tower (1,550 feet) occupying the top two spaces. If the Legends Tower is built as planned, it will loom more than 1,000 feet higher than the current tallest building in the city, the Devon Energy Center, which stands 844 feet above the ground.

