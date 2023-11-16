Culture > Design

Luxome’s Only Sale of the Year Is On

Save on highly giftable, luxury bedding and loungewear

Luxome’s Only Sale of the Year Is On
Luxome
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 16, 2023 11:07 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

One of the best gifts I’ve given this year was Luxome’s Luxury Sheet Set — soft, temperature-regulating sheets made from 100% viscose sourced from bamboo.

If you’re unfamiliar with Luxome, the brand specializes in elevated home essentials which include exceptionally crafted luxury bedding, comfy loungewear and plush bath towels. As mentioned, they make for phenomenal gifts, whether you’re feeling generous or want to treat yourself, we’d recommend browsing Luxome’s site.

Especially now, since the brand’s only sale of the year has commenced.

Now through November 27th, you can take up to $70 off nearly everything you need to give your home (or someone else’s) a total upgrade. Save on cozy robes, silky sheets, stress-relieving weighted blankets and even the brand’s all-new loungewear.

Shop the sale here, or peruse below from our favorite on-sale picks from Luxome.

Luxome Men’s Essential Crew
Luxome Men’s Essential Crew
Buy Here : $105$80
Luxome Men’s Essential Jogger
Luxome Men’s Essential Jogger
Buy Here : $105$80
Luxome Spa Collection Towel Set
Luxome Spa Collection Towel Set
Buy Here : $100$70
Luxome Weighted Blanket
Luxome Weighted Blanket
Buy Here : $155$110
Luxome Ultra Plush Throw
Luxome Ultra Plush Throw
Buy it now : $215$160
Luxome Luxury Sheet Set
Luxome Luxury Sheet Set
Buy Here : $160$130
Luxome Ultra Plush Robe
Luxome Ultra Plush Robe
Buy Here : $140$100

More Like This

The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Home and Kitchen Deals
Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Home and Kitchen Deals
a collage of flannel-lined jackets on a flannel background
For Two Days Only, Huckberry’s Coveted Waxed Trucker Jacket Is on Sale
A collage of the best home gifts to buy for the 2023 holiday season
The 23 Best Gifts for the Home (That’ll Work in Just About Any Home)

Culture > Design

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Save $30 on This Top-Rated Suction Toy
Save $30 on This Top-Rated Suction Toy

$89$59

Our Place Party Coupes
It’s a Party: Our Place’s Coupe Glasses Are $20 Off

$95$75

GreenPan VALENCIA PRO CERAMIC NONSTICK 8", 9.5", AND 11" FRYPAN SET, now 40% off
Save Up to 65% on Everything at GreenPan

From Our Partner

Stay Hydrated All Winter Long With Kiehl’s Best-Selling Face Moisturizer
Stay Hydrated All Winter Long With Kiehl’s Best-Selling Face Moisturizer

$38$29

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Design, Right This Way

Luxome’s Only Sale of the Year Is On

Luxome’s Only Sale of the Year Is On

Six different glasses ideal for drinking bourbon

The 12 Best Bourbon Glasses

Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Home and Kitchen Deals

Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Home and Kitchen Deals

Material's top-selling cutting board and knives are on sale for Black Friday.

Everything Is Discounted at Our Favorite Kitchen Retailers

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

Last winter was an avalanche season to remember in Utah.

Inside the Wild World of Utah’s Finest Avalanche-Fighters

Traditional Homemade Cornbread Stuffing for the Holidays

Here’s How a Michelin-Starred Chef Makes Thanksgiving Dressing

Six different glasses ideal for drinking bourbon

The 12 Best Bourbon Glasses

The top communal bathing experiences in Japan, Germany and Turkiyë

The Best Geothermal Mineral Bath Experiences Around the World