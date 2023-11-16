Luxome’s Only Sale of the Year Is On

One of the best gifts I’ve given this year was Luxome’s Luxury Sheet Set — soft, temperature-regulating sheets made from 100% viscose sourced from bamboo.

If you’re unfamiliar with Luxome, the brand specializes in elevated home essentials which include exceptionally crafted luxury bedding, comfy loungewear and plush bath towels. As mentioned, they make for phenomenal gifts, whether you’re feeling generous or want to treat yourself, we’d recommend browsing Luxome’s site.

Especially now, since the brand’s only sale of the year has commenced.

Now through November 27th, you can take up to $70 off nearly everything you need to give your home (or someone else’s) a total upgrade. Save on cozy robes, silky sheets, stress-relieving weighted blankets and even the brand’s all-new loungewear.

Shop the sale here, or peruse below from our favorite on-sale picks from Luxome.