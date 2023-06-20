InsideHook
Vehicles | June 20, 2023 10:52 am

The SOD Peak 8×6 Is a Luxury Apartment You Can Take Anywhere

This million-dollar Mercedes-based motorhome is the ultimate glamping machine

High-tech camping van in desert area
The SOD Peak, the latest creation by Stone Offroad Design.
Stone Offroad Design
By Alex Kalogiannis @AlexKalogiannis

When you hear the name Mercedes-Benz, your mind is sure to associate it with the brand’s line of luxury automobiles. What most people tend to overlook, particularly here in the states, is that Mercedes also is a producer of commercial vehicles. One of which is the Arocs, a heavy-duty hauler that’s a common sight on European highways. Where it is less often seen is off-road, out in the wilderness, hauling an opulent luxury cabin rather than a dumpster full of gravel. That all changes thanks to the latest creation by Stone Offroad Design.

SOD is a German-based outfitting company that specializes in up-fitting vehicles with superior off-road equipment along with a number of creature comforts that allows adventurers to travel into the great outdoors with a touch of class. This can range from an upgraded Volkswagen camper van to the Arocs-based SOD Peak 8×6, which is less for “glamping” and more for establishing a luxury basecamp in the middle of nowhere.

On the capability side of things, the SOD Peak is built on a four-axel 8×6-wheel drive version of the Arocs that is often fitted with a 15.6-liter inline 6 cylinder engine that can produce around 580 horsepower. Off-road specialists have given the chassis a thorough once-over making it more capable of venturing beyond the Autobahn.

How to Choose the Right Airstream Motorhome or Camper Van for You
How to Choose the Right Airstream Motorhome or Camper Van for You

There's more to the RV brand than their signature silver bullet trailers. We take a look at the Atlas, Interstate and Rangeline touring coaches.

When it comes to long hauling, comfort equates to safety, so the Aroc’s cabin was already built with creature comforts to keep truck drivers happy, with SOD adding finer touches like quilted seats, improved sound system and premium materials to up the luxury factor. There’s even the option to add an additional TV and color-changing starry sky lights along the cab’s headliner. 

The SOD Peak’s living space is a mini apartment that could easily pass for a single-bedroom unit from a luxury Manhattan complex. It sits inside a 24.6-foot box specially reinforced to endure off-road travel. The motorhome functions thanks to a 150-amp generator connected to a solar system and a freshwater tank with its own heater for maximum comfort off the grid. 

As far as furnishings, the SOD Peak can be fitted with a double bed and additional stacked or fold-out bunks, plus has a kitchen with electric stove, a rain-shower, living space and storage compartments, all of which is done in a contemporary style. To top things off, a retractable platform doubles as a carrier platform for personal vehicles such as ATVs, and as an outdoor grill to cook up meals for campers lounging on the SOD Peak’s foldout mezzanine. 

Granted, all this luxury comes with a price tag to match. We’re looking at nearly $2 million just to get started, which in a way further cements the Manhattan apartment vibe, strangely. Stone Offroad Design does have other wares in case the Peak 8×6 is too pricey, though nothing says “I’ve made interesting choices in my life” more than spending a million bucks to sleep outside. 

More Like This

The Thor Vision Vehicle and Airstream eStream, two electric RV concepts announced by Thor at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow in January
Electric RV Concepts Are Great, But When Will We Get the Real Deal?
Hit the open road in this 2020 Airstream International Serenity Trailer Rental when you take your next road trip in Texas
The 7 Best Camper Van, RV and Trailer Rentals Around Texas
G-Wagen
It Sounds Like We’re Getting an Electric G-Wagen in 2024

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
Is Portland, Oregon Safe? Locals Don’t Recommend You Visit
This Recipe Is for Advanced Burger-Makers Only

Keep Reading

Cape May

How to Plan the Perfect Family Vacation to Cape May
Dane Volek cleans a brew kettle at Anchor Public Taps on May 2, 2019.

Meet Dane Volek, the Most Knowledgeable Beer Guy in San Francisco
Red car parked on street.

Review: The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Is Burdened With Glorious Purpose 
Author Amy Brady and the book "Ice"

How Icemaking Changed Cocktail History Forever
Master Distiller Shane Fraser at Tenmile Distillery in upstate NY

How This Scottish Master Distiller Is Thriving in Upstate New York
Home Upgrades Hero

Enhance Your Living Space With These 21 Home Upgrades
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses, part of a big sale on Ray-Bans at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now
Three hair dye products for men on a blue background

The Best At-Home Hair Dyes for Men So You Can Color Your Hair Like a Pro
Brett Simpson surfing

A Pro Surfer’s Guide to California’s Best Surf Towns

Trending

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
Is Portland, Oregon Safe? Locals Don’t Recommend You Visit