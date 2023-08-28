InsideHook
Vehicles | August 28, 2023 5:57 am

It Turns Out Traffic Cones Can Stop Some Self-Driving Cars

Protesters have discovered a simple way to make their point

Waymo car in motion
A Waymo self-driving car in motion.
AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Earlier this month, San Francisco gave the go-ahead to robotaxis operated by Waymo and Cruise to operate around the clock. San Francisco is the latest city to do so, and it might have some company soon — The Verge reported that Austin, Texas would be the next city where traveling by cab might involve being driven by software. While the companies behind self-driving vehicles (including Waymo’s parent company Alphabet) are enthusiastic about the technology, not everyone shares that feeling — and some of them may have figured out a bit limitation on robotaxi tech.

As NPR’s Dara Kerr reports, protesters in San Francisco from the group Safe Street Rebel have come up with a way to quickly keep a self-driving car from going anywhere: putting an orange traffic cone on its hood. As anonymous members of the organization told Kerr, they’re frustrated that the city where they live is being used as a testing ground for the technology.

Given that reports of self-driving cars causing traffic jams and getting stuck in concrete circulated after San Francisco gave the okay for round-the-clock robotaxi operations, it isn’t hard to see where the activists are coming from. It’s worth pointing out, too, that Cruise recently agreed to halve its total number of self-driving cars in San Francisco after one of its vehicles was involved in an accident.

Alphabet’s Waymo Teams Up With Lyft to Take on Uber
Alphabet’s Waymo Teams Up With Lyft to Take on Uber

Partnership seen as attempt to widen Waymo's reach in autonomous vehicle market.

There is something surreal about the idea of a high-tech, cutting-edge autonomous vehicle being taken out of service with something that can be purchased for under $20. Speaking more broadly, the conflict over self-driving vehicles also gets at a larger question: who benefits most from this technology? It isn’t hard to understand why some city residents would be skeptical of their public spaces turned into testing grounds for private companies.

More Like This

Waymo car
State Agency Approves Autonomous Taxis Around the Clock in San Francisco
Self-driving car
Report: Automakers Have Spent $75 Billion to Date on Self-Driving Cars
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing, China promoting the launch of the first Autopilot features in October 2015.
A New York Times Exposé Pulls Back the Curtain on Tesla’s Problematic Autopilot

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Alice Cooper Is Alienating a Lot of People This Week
The 14 Best Travel Products in My Carry-On
The Colts Aren’t Doing Anthony Richardson Any Favors
How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym
The Latest Innovation in Toilet Paper Technology? Seeds.

Keep Reading

A trippy image of a brain with wavelengths in the background.

How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in Seven Key Steps
Ethan Quinn hits a shot during the first round of the ATP Atlanta Open.

It's the Year of the Teen Sensation at the US Open
"Morphing Pasta and Beyond" project from Morphing Matter Lab

The Discipline of Food Design Wants to Change the Industry for the Better
Brugal Colección Visionaria

Nobody’s Made a Rum Like Brugal’s Latest Expression
Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints reacts after throwing a TD.

NFL Kickoff: What to Know About the NFC South and How to Bet It
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Pumpkin Ale, Court Cologne and an Audemars x Alyx Collab
A man lifting a heavy barbell in a darkly lit gym.

How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym
a collage of the best mens performance pants

What the Hell Are Performance Pants?
Champ, Dame and Maude, some of the sexual wellness brands every man should know

15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know

Trending

15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Alice Cooper Is Alienating a Lot of People This Week
The 14 Best Travel Products in My Carry-On
The Colts Aren’t Doing Anthony Richardson Any Favors
How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym