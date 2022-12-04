InsideHook
Vehicles | December 4, 2022 10:02 am

Security Expert Locates Sirius XM Bug That Allowed Vehicle Hacking

An update has resolved the bug

Sirius XM logo
The security issue has since been resolved.
Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Security expert Sam Curry’s Twitter bio includes the phrase “bug bounty hunter” — and the latest flaw he’s uncovered is a big one, which could have allowed hackers to remotely start and unlock vehicles from a host of automakers. The issue, it turned out, came with software used by Sirius XM.

In this case, it didn’t have anything to do with audio, which might be the first thing that comes to mind when Sirius XM comes to mind. Instead, the security vulnerability came from another aspect of Sirius XM’s business — their vehicle connectivity services.

Curry outlined the process of identifying the security issue in a lengthy Twitter thread, which is well worth reading.

A J.D. Power article from 2021 noted that “all car companies now offer some form of connected services” — and some third-party providers do the same. As The Verge pointed out in an article about Curry’s findings, the software flaw allowed a hacker who had a vehicle’s VIN to utilize it to carry out a number of commands, including starting the car and locking or unlocking the doors.

Thankfully, the issue has been resolved as of now. Curry notified Sirius XM of the security flaw, and the company released a software update that fixed it within 24 hours. A statement that Sirius XM made to The Verge also assured readers that the security flaw had been resolved without it ever having been taken advantage of, noting that “at no point was any subscriber or other data compromised nor was any unauthorized account modified using this method.”

The Verge’s article cites a figure of 12 million vehicles that utilize Sirius XM’s vehicle connectivity systems. All of which is a good reminder to make sure your own vehicle’s software is up to date — just to be on the safe side.

More Like This

Dear Sirius XM: Stop Playing Ted Nugent
Dear Sirius XM: Stop Playing Ted Nugent
Marvel
Marvel and SiriusXM Are Teaming Up to Create Original Podcasts
Hey Punks, End This Damn Feud!
Hey Punks, End This Damn Feud!

Recommended

Suggested for you

In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
Who Does the Overhead Storage Bin Above Your Seat Belong To?

Keep Reading

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy"

Showtime's "George & Tammy" Should Be Called "Tammy & George"
a still from the netflix movie white noise, starring adam driver and greta gerwig

Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” Is More Oddity Than Masterpiece
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Packs and kits from Rhone, now on sale

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background

Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere
Jaxxon Hero Image

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men
a collage of the best men's underwear on a red and green wrapping paper background

The Best Men’s Underwear Makes for a Better Holiday Gift Than You’d Think
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Trending

In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line