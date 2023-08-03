InsideHook
A New Jeep Wrangler Graphics Pack Celebrates 30 Years of “Jurassic Park”

The limited-run kit sends modern Wranglers back to when dinosaurs ruled the cinema

Jeep with graphics in grassy landscape.
The Jurassic Park Appearance Package celebrates the 30th anniversary of the original 1993 film.
Dmitrii Sakharov/Shutterstock
By Alex Kalogiannis @AlexKalogiannis

If you own one of the more current Jeep Wranglers and you’re a fan of Jurassic Park, hold onto your butts: a limited-run graphics package has been created to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. 

Steven Spielberg’s 1993 adaptation of the Michael Crichton-penned novel of the same name stunned movie audiences with a tale of adventure 65 million years in the making. For those who have been encased in amber for the past three decades, the film takes place in the eponymous park, where dinosaurs are brought back to life through some creative DNA harvesting. The park is meant to be half animal preserve, half amusement ride, with the main attraction being a drive-through safari of sorts allowing guests to see real-life dinosaurs with their own eyes. Naturally, chaos ensues.

While Spielberg and company couldn’t actually recreate dinosaurs for the film, the group of artists and engineers did the next best thing with the visual effects of the time. The result is a mix of animatronics and then-cutting edge computer graphics that instilled a real sense of awe and wonder in audiences around the world. 

The audience is introduced to the prehistoric spectacle at the same time as the film’s protagonists, played by Sam Neil and Laura Dern, who look on from a vista while sitting in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara. From that moment on, the Jeep, adorned with Jurassic Park logos and markings, became an iconic part of the film and the franchise that followed. 

With the new graphics pack, the look can be recreated on any Jeep Wrangler from 2018 onwards, along with the current Wrangler 4xe and even the Jeep Gladiator. The pack includes the film/park’s logo for the doors, hood graphics, fender graphics and a shifter insert emblazoned with a T. rex.

Each package is uniquely numbered, from 00 to 99, so eager fans will need to get to JeepGraphicStudio.com as soon as possible to nab a set. The base set runs for $550 while a second packaged with a few extra touches like a textured “grassy island” transfer case shifter insert runs for $650. 

If you miss out and are willing to “spare no expense,” there are a ton of resources out there to help the most dedicated fans recreate the Jurassic Park Jeep and other featured vehicles to the most exact specifications possible. You’ll need to provide your own ’92 YJ Sahara (or 1992 Ford Explorer XLT, or 1998 Mercedes-Benz M-Class), but community-created guides provide all the details needed for the most ardent JP drivers out there. Fandom finds a way, after all.

