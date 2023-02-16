Lexus, Tesla Among Consumer Reports’ Top Cars of 2023

For decades, Consumer Reports has been testing, documenting and rating nearly everything that you might want to own. That includes automobiles, with the organization’s annual selection of the year’s best vehicles going a long way towards influencing car-buyers across the country.



Consumer Reports just released its best-of list for 2023, which factors in “[a] combination of road-test performance, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety” — and which requires an automatic emergency braking system to be in place to receive a coveted “Top Picks” designation.



Among the takeaways from this year’s selection? A few names that tend to show up on these lists, like the Lexus RX and Toyota Prius, aren’t there this year, owing to the redesigned versions of each not being available in time for testing. That isn’t to say you won’t see Lexus on the list at all, however: the Lexus NX 350h was cited as the best luxury SUV in the “$45,000 Plus” category.



Multiple electric cars showed up on the list as well. The Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf both drew high marks, with Consumer Reports hailing the Nissan Leaf Plus as the “model to fall for.”

If there is another running theme in the CR Top Picks, it’s the prevalence of hybrids. The Ford Maverick Hybrid, the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and the aforementioned Lexus NX 350h were among those that earned a place on the list.



Between this in-house ranking and the publication’s survey of the most satisfying vehicles of 2022, prospective auto buyers will have a lot to ponder this year — and plenty of data to back it up.

Here’s the full list for Consumer Report’s 10 Top Picks for 2023:

Small Car: Toyota Corolla Hybrid (Under $25K)

Subcompact SUV: Toyota Corolla Cross (Under $25K)

Small SUV: Subaru Forester ($25K-$35K)

Compact Pickup Truck: Ford Maverick Hybrid ($25K-$35K)

Midsized Sedan: Toyota Camry Hybrid ($25K-$35K)

Electric: Nissan Leaf ($25K-$35K)

Two-Row SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid ($35K-$45K)

Midsized, Three-Row SUV: Kia Telluride ($35K-$45K)

Luxury SUV: Lexus NX 350h ($45K+)

Electric: Tesla Model 3 ($45K+)