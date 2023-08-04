InsideHook
Vehicles | August 4, 2023

Lamborghini Celebrated Its 60th Birthday With a Very Intricate Paint Job

Behold, the “Opera Unica” Huracán Sterrato

Anniversary edition Lamborghini
The Lamborghini “Opera Unica” Huracán Sterrato.
Lamborghini
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you’re an automaker looking to make an already-notable vehicle stand out even more, you have a few options open — but it helps to start with paint. Volkswagen launched its ID.7 earlier this year with a concept car that features illumination blended in under layers of paint. Now, Lamborghini is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its founding by taking a Huracán Sterrato — already a limited-edition, high-performance vehicle — and outfitting it with an especially distinctive painted design.

How distinctive, you might ask? Well, let’s begin with the fact that the paint took 370 hours to apply. This weeks-spanning project involved adding three colors to the vehicle: Blu Amnis, Blu Grifo and Blu Fedra. The result has been dubbed the “Opera Unica” Huracán Sterrato.

Review: Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With the 2023 Urus Performante
Review: Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With the 2023 Urus Performante

Can the record-breaking, track-tuned monster handle the humdrum of everyday driving?

According to the automaker’s announcement, the design covering the vehicle drew inspiration from the landscape of Sardinia. “Lamborghini is always touched by the beauty and colors of Sardinia, and this is the perfect opportunity to experiment with a new paint process, explore the possibilities of our Ad Personam personalization, and then present this special Sterrato to our clients and guests in the environment that inspired the blue crystal effect,” said Stephan Winkelmann, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, in the statement.

As Autoblog’s Zac Palmer pointed out, there will only be 1,500 Huracán Sterratos made, and this is one of them. If you’d like to see it for yourself, it’ll be on display in the Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo, a space scheduled to remain open until September 10. If you’re looking to compare the Sardinia-inspired design with the actual Sardinian landscape, it’s the ideal place to do so.

