InsideHook
Vehicles | March 24, 2023 5:38 pm

Ford Has an Encouraging Update on the Progress of Its Massive EV Facility

It's scheduled to begin production in 2025

BlueOval City
BlueOval City under construction.
Ford
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

What do Star Wars, electric vehicles and the late satirist P. J. O’Rourke have in common? No, this isn’t the setup for a galaxy-brain punchline; instead, all three were recently invoked by Ford’s President and CEO Jim Farley. Farley was providing an update on BlueOval City, a manufacturing facility currently under construction in Tennessee. Once BlueOval City is fully built, it will play a huge part in the electrification of Ford.

“P. J. O’Rourke once described American pickups as ‘a back porch with an engine attached,’” Farley said in a statement. “Well, this new truck is going to be like the Millennium Falcon — with a back porch attached.”

The “new truck” Farley mentioned is currently known as Project T3. He didn’t offer too many specifics about it; instead, he dubbed it “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America’s truck.” His comments on BlueOval City struck a similar chord, calling it “the modern-day equivalent of Henry Ford’s Rouge factory.”

As Autoblog reports, production of vehicles at BlueOval City is on track to begin in 2025.

How Will Automakers Set Their Cars Apart in the Electric Age?
How Will Automakers Set Their Cars Apart in the Electric Age?

Six CEOs and design directors, from Lincoln to Bugatti, let us in on their plans

Ford has ambitious plans for BlueOval City. This announcement also stated the facility’s goal of being carbon neutral, with a capacity of producing 500,000 trucks annually. Given that Ford also plans to produce 2 million electric vehicles each year beginning in 2026, it’s not hard to see the role this facility will play in that.

More Like This

A red Ford Bronco Raptor churning up dust and dirt in the desert. We reviewed the rock-crawling, desert-racing version of Ford's popular Bronco SUV.
Review: The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
The Ford F-150 Lightning, the top trim model of the electric pickup truck, on an intergalactic background. Here's our review of the truck.
Review: The Ford F-150 Lightning (Mostly) Fulfills the Promise of a New Era in American Trucking
The Renault Duster Oroch, a compact truck that we'd like to see join the Ford Maverick in the U.S.
The Ford Maverick Is a Hit, So Why Not All These Compact Trucks?

Recommended

Suggested for you

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Meet the Man Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Absurd “Creed III” Physique
The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
Heavy Rains in California Cause “Once-in-a-Generation” Mushroom Boom
If Your Mental Health’s Suffering, Try Cleaning Up Your Gut

Keep Reading

Succession characters

The Biggest Unanswered Questions Ahead of the Final Season of “Succession”
How to survive a flight on a budget airline

A Definitive Guide to Surviving Budget Airlines
Brooklyn Lager bottles, then and now

Celebrating 35 Years of Brooklyn Lager
a collage of the best multi-tools on a blue background

The Best Multi-Tool for Every Job
A series of pans, skillets and pots on a red abstract background

Sur La Table’s Semi-Annual Cookware Sale Offers Discounts Up to 60%
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a pink gradient background

The 25 Best White Sneakers for Men
Union Pork Chop

A Top Chicago Chef Shares How to Grill the Perfect Pork Chop
Spread from the Hampton Social

A Rooftop Pool Bar Leads Our Slate of Miami’s Best New Restaurants 
The Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

For Pizza at Home, Is an Outdoor Oven the Way to Go?

Trending

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Meet the Man Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Absurd “Creed III” Physique
The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
Heavy Rains in California Cause “Once-in-a-Generation” Mushroom Boom