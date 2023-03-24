What do Star Wars, electric vehicles and the late satirist P. J. O’Rourke have in common? No, this isn’t the setup for a galaxy-brain punchline; instead, all three were recently invoked by Ford’s President and CEO Jim Farley. Farley was providing an update on BlueOval City, a manufacturing facility currently under construction in Tennessee. Once BlueOval City is fully built, it will play a huge part in the electrification of Ford.



“P. J. O’Rourke once described American pickups as ‘a back porch with an engine attached,’” Farley said in a statement. “Well, this new truck is going to be like the Millennium Falcon — with a back porch attached.”



The “new truck” Farley mentioned is currently known as Project T3. He didn’t offer too many specifics about it; instead, he dubbed it “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America’s truck.” His comments on BlueOval City struck a similar chord, calling it “the modern-day equivalent of Henry Ford’s Rouge factory.”



As Autoblog reports, production of vehicles at BlueOval City is on track to begin in 2025.

Ford has ambitious plans for BlueOval City. This announcement also stated the facility’s goal of being carbon neutral, with a capacity of producing 500,000 trucks annually. Given that Ford also plans to produce 2 million electric vehicles each year beginning in 2026, it’s not hard to see the role this facility will play in that.