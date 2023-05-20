InsideHook
Vehicles | May 20, 2023 11:16 am

Ford Frustrates Drivers With BlueCruise Price Increase

The driver assistance system is getting more expensive

Ford Mustang
The Ford Mustang Mach-E will be affected by the price change.
Ford
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In recent years, BlueCruise, Ford’s driver assistance system, has earned high marks from drivers. In their review of the system last year, Consumer Reports observed that “[i]t stands out for its driver monitoring and appropriate warnings when driver attention appears to have wandered” and praised the way that it “effectively encourages collaborative driving.”

Now, however, BlueCruise is facing some criticism from Ford enthusiasts over a planned increase in costs that could see some drivers paying around 300% more for the service. Writing at CarScoops, Sebastien Bell has a good overview of the situation, which began when Ford clarified the pricing changes on a discussion forum for Mach-E drivers.

“Renewal for Mustang Mach-E, excluding certain model year 2021 vehicles, is $800 per year or $75 per month at the end of any initial subscription or trial period,” a Ford representative wrote. As Bell points out, BlueCruise initially cost $600 for three years — effectively raising the annual cost by $600.

Self-Driving Cars May Just Drive Away If You Skip Payments
Self-Driving Cars May Just Drive Away If You Skip Payments

A new patent document filed by Ford outlines a way for autonomous vehicles to drive themselves to repossession lots or junkyards

As Jonathon Ramsey at AutoBlog observed, this price increase is not uncommon in the driver-assistance space. Ramsey also points out that some of the frustration comes from the way the cost of BlueCruise has been described — in other words, if it’s listed as a fee for hardware, software or both.

However you break it down, however, this represents a price increase — and a substantial one at that. The sole exception seems to be the 2021 Mach-E with BlueCruise, which will get the lower cost for another three years. As for what pricing will look like for this feature after that, stay tuned.

More Like This

an old car radio dial. AM radio is being removed from several new car models.
Ford, BMW and Tesla Are Removing AM Radio From New Car Models
Vehicle-to-vehicle charging, as seen in a Ford F-150 Lightning charging a Smart Fortwo Electric Drive
Testing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Superpower: Charging Other EVs
Ford Ranger
New Lawsuit Targets Ford’s 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
What Does the TikTok Trend “Boyfriend Air” Say About Gender Norms?
The Best Bourbons of 2023 (So Far)

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Fuji Whiskey, EDC and Beats Studio Buds +
NohHo Hank Barry

Ranking NoHo Hank’s Best Looks on “Barry”
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Can an “Indiana Jones” Movie Work Without Steven Spielberg?
Succession characters drinking wine

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
A shot of a young Roger Federer making a remarkable play, fully outstretched to the ball.

How to Live Your Life With the Italian Art of “Sprezzatura”
a collage of gear on a multi-colored background

The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer
Satechi Duo Wireless Charger with a phone and earbuds charging, next to a computer

Stuff We Swear By: Satechi’s Duo Wireless Charger Is Ideal for Multitaskers
a collage of the best white pants for men on a sunset background

The Best White Pants for Summer Are a Scorching Style Move
David Lynch looking into a film camera. Today, Daniel Knox ranks all of Lynch's films.

All of David Lynch’s Films, Ranked by Retrospective Curator Daniel Knox

Trending

The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
What Does the TikTok Trend “Boyfriend Air” Say About Gender Norms?