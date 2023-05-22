InsideHook
Vehicles | May 22, 2023 3:12 pm

Cadillac’s Next EV Will Be an Electric Escalade

A full reveal for the Escalade IQ will come later in 2023

The Cadillac Escalade driving through a tunnel. GM announced the electric Cadillac Escalade IQ will be unveiled in 2023.
Picture this, but electric.
Cadillac
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Turns out the Lyriq and the Celestiq were only the beginning. Cadillac’s electrification of its line of automobiles is continuing forward, and the next step looks a lot like an SUV. Historically, Cadillac has offered a variety of different versions of its Escalade; now, an electric Escalade is set to be revealed later this year.

In keeping with the “IQ” naming conventions of its EVs to date, this new version of the Escalade will be called — wait for it — the Escalade IQ. (To be fair, that sounds a lot better than “Escaladiq,” which resembles nothing quite as much as a word you might make up on the spot to convince someone that you speak French.)

Cadillac provided few other details about the forthcoming SUV, except for a press release stating that it “will be revealed later this year” and a photograph of the name badge.

I Took an 800-Mile Road Trip in an Electric SUV to See What All the Fuss Is About
I Took an 800-Mile Road Trip in an Electric SUV to See What All the Fuss Is About

It was a route I’ve driven many times before, but now I was driving a Ford Mustang Mach-E

As for a release date, the announcement was more coy, which is to say that one was not provided. Its fellow Cadillac electric SUV, the Lyriq, received glowing reviews late last year, but has been plagued with production delays which (as per Bloomberg‘s reporting) led some drivers who’d placed deposits for one to walk away from the transaction.

Earlier this year, Rory Harvey — former global Cadillac vice president, newly appointed GM president of North America — told MotorTrend and others that the automaker would be revealing three upcoming EVs, with plans for them to enter production in 2024. Presumably the Escalade IQ represents one of these, which suggests that this isn’t the last announcement of its kind we’ll get from Cadillac this year.

More Like This

Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck driving in the country. The Chevy EV WT is estimated to have a top range of 450 miles.
New Electric Truck Leader Beats Competition in Range by 120 Miles
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, which our automotive editor reviewed, driving down the road
Review: The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Is a Roadgoing Mega Yacht With Rocket Power
Cadillac Celestiq
Cadillac Announces the Celestiq, a New Electric Show Car

Recommended

Suggested for you

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
Hims Review: A Hair Loss Treatment that Actually Works
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction

Keep Reading

A rocket ship blasting into a starry sky

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
a lineup of the best non-alcoholic beers

We Tried 20-Plus Non-Alcoholic Beers to Find the Best in Every Style
Where will you be for the 2024 solar eclipse?

It's Time to Book Your Travel for the 2024 Eclipse
The stranded girls from "Yellowjackets" collect outside the cabin during the snowy months

Which Character Holds the Key to Success for “Yellowjackets”?
five popular bourbon bottles

The Best Everyday Bourbons to Drink Right Now
a collage of items from the J.Crew Memorial Day Sale on a striped background

J.Crew’s Memorial Day Sale Has Already Begun. Here’s What to Buy.
the Nantucket Penny Loafer, available in four colors, is down to $80 (originally $160) during Cole Haan's Memorial Day sale

Summer-Ready Footwear Is Up to 50% Off During Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale
a collage of swim trunks on a pool background

The Best Swim Trunks for Men This Summer
Shop the best luggage deals on the internet

The Best Luggage Deals on the Internet Right Now

Trending

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
Hims Review: A Hair Loss Treatment that Actually Works