Cadillac’s Next EV Will Be an Electric Escalade

Turns out the Lyriq and the Celestiq were only the beginning. Cadillac’s electrification of its line of automobiles is continuing forward, and the next step looks a lot like an SUV. Historically, Cadillac has offered a variety of different versions of its Escalade; now, an electric Escalade is set to be revealed later this year.



In keeping with the “IQ” naming conventions of its EVs to date, this new version of the Escalade will be called — wait for it — the Escalade IQ. (To be fair, that sounds a lot better than “Escaladiq,” which resembles nothing quite as much as a word you might make up on the spot to convince someone that you speak French.)



Cadillac provided few other details about the forthcoming SUV, except for a press release stating that it “will be revealed later this year” and a photograph of the name badge.

As for a release date, the announcement was more coy, which is to say that one was not provided. Its fellow Cadillac electric SUV, the Lyriq, received glowing reviews late last year, but has been plagued with production delays which (as per Bloomberg‘s reporting) led some drivers who’d placed deposits for one to walk away from the transaction.

Earlier this year, Rory Harvey — former global Cadillac vice president, newly appointed GM president of North America — told MotorTrend and others that the automaker would be revealing three upcoming EVs, with plans for them to enter production in 2024. Presumably the Escalade IQ represents one of these, which suggests that this isn’t the last announcement of its kind we’ll get from Cadillac this year.