Vehicles | August 2, 2023 2:45 pm

The All-New 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Brings the SUV Back to its Rugged Roots

After a three-year hiatus, the SUV has been reset to be more off-road ready

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota/Jason Bax
By Alex Kalogiannis @AlexKalogiannis

After a three-year break, the Toyota Land Cruiser returns to the North American market and, in a way, goes back to its roots as an affordable, rugged off-roader. First introduced to the United States in 1958, the Land Cruiser started off as a two-door, off-road rambler but then ballooned in stature and price into a modern SUV loaded with a fair amount of extra luxuries. At the end of its run three years ago, the Land Cruiser was a V8-powered beast with an $85,000 starting price. The 2024 model hits reset on the Land Cruiser, bringing it back in line with its origins as a super-capable overlander that drivers can rely on. In brief, it’s smaller, more efficient and, with a $50,000 asking price, more attainable. 

Starting on the outside, the updated Toyota is 1.2 inches shorter and 4.4 inches slimmer than the previous version. The angular design harkens back to the Cruisers of yesteryear, with round or squared-off headlamps as nods to Land Cruisers of the ’60s and ’80s. This structure sits on Toyota’s TNGA-F body-on-frame platform that makes it more rigid than the outgoing model. The platform sits on a double-wishbone front suspension with twin-tube shocks and multi-link rear with coil springs. 

All told, the new Land Cruiser has superior land cruising chops compared to the previous version, given an approach angle of 31 degrees, a breakover angle of 25 degrees and a 22-degree departure angle. The Toyota’s 8.7-inch ground clearance should be sufficient to surmount most hazards, but rock rails and high-strength skid plates are available if it isn’t. Naturally, an electronic terrain management system will help drivers traverse all sorts of surfaces like mud, sand and rocks with the turn of a dial. 

The Land Cruiser is now exclusively powered by a mild hybrid system. In lieu of the previously available V8, beneath the hood of the rugged Toyota lies a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. Paired with the 48-horsepower electric motor housed in the 8-speed automatic transmission, the Land Cruiser has a total output of 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. 

On the inside, the base model sports an 8.0-inch touchscreen that’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, a six-speaker sound system and cloth seats. The mid-range trim throws in a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen and ups the speaker count to 10. 

We can expect to learn more about the new Toyota Land Cruiser’s fuel economy and how capable it is closer to its due date of spring 2024. We’re excited to see the SUV return to form, and we’re digging the powerful, geometric structure. The question that remains, though, is are you team round headlights or team square?

