A Growing Number of Airlines Are Cracking Down on TikTok Use

Turns out government agencies and branches of the military aren’t the only employers concerned about the potential security risks associated with TikTok. And it’s probably not surprising to learn that some airlines — another industry where security is vitally important — have joined them in restricting access to the popular video-sharing app.



According to a report at The Points Guy, Delta is the latest airline to make this decision, following Southwest Airlines earlier this year. The article cites a memo sent to employees requesting that they remove the app from any personal device that’s used to access Delta systems, including email.



The reason behind this has to do with the federal government’s security concerns over TikTok. The federal government recently extended its TikTok ban to government contractors; as The Points Guy’s David Slotnik writes, Delta determined that this applied to them, since the U.S. government occasionally charters planes from Delta.

Southwest Airlines took similar steps to restrict the use of TikTok on its internal network, but the full extent of restrictions on Southwest employees’ personal devices remains unclear. If other airlines take similar steps, it would be another setback for TikTok’s fortunes in the U.S. — though that doesn’t seem to be stopping its parent company from expanding into publishing.