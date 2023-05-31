“The Office” Is Being Remade for Prime Video Australia

That’s what Sheila said? Ricky Gervais’s classic sitcom The Office has been remade the world over, most notably with the American version starring Steve Carrell. And now we’re about to get another cringy spinoff, this time with an Australian bent.

Per Deadline, Prime Video Australia is remaking the show with stand-up comedian Felicity Ward in the lead; she’ll play Hannah Howard, who heads up the packaging company Flinley Craddick. The big twist here is that this variation of The Office will very much take into account the past few years of the WFH lifestyle; the corporate owners of Flinley want employees to work from home, leading to Howard “making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together.”

Interestingly, the show is not scheduled to run in the U.S. at all, but will be available as an eight-part series elsewhere around the world in 2024.

This is the 13th version of The Office, with different iterations taking place in the Czech Republic, Chile, France, Germany (Stromberg, which ran for five seasons and also got a movie but is also considered a rather loose adaptation), Saudi Arabia, Israel and Poland, where a third season is on its way. The original British mockumentary launched on BBC Two in 2001. The Australian version will be the first one with a female lead

“I’m very excited about Australia remaking my little show from the turn of the century,” says Gervais in a statement. “Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so can’t wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent.”