“The Office” Is Being Remade for Prime Video Australia

It's the 13th version of the classic Ricky Gervais mockumentary

Comedian Felicity Ward performs 'Busting a Nut' on stage during Pleasance Launch Opening Gala 2018, as part of the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, at The Grand on August 4, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Felicity Ward, the new lead for "The Office," seen here performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018.
Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images
By Kirk Miller

That’s what Sheila said? Ricky Gervais’s classic sitcom The Office has been remade the world over, most notably with the American version starring Steve Carrell. And now we’re about to get another cringy spinoff, this time with an Australian bent.

Per Deadline, Prime Video Australia is remaking the show with stand-up comedian Felicity Ward in the lead; she’ll play Hannah Howard, who heads up the packaging company Flinley Craddick. The big twist here is that this variation of The Office will very much take into account the past few years of the WFH lifestyle; the corporate owners of Flinley want employees to work from home, leading to Howard “making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together.”

A New Study Showcases a Hidden WFH Benefit for Workers and Employers
A New Study Showcases a Hidden WFH Benefit for Workers and Employers

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, working from home can actually help everyone

Interestingly, the show is not scheduled to run in the U.S. at all, but will be available as an eight-part series elsewhere around the world in 2024.

This is the 13th version of The Office, with different iterations taking place in the Czech Republic, Chile, France, Germany (Stromberg, which ran for five seasons and also got a movie but is also considered a rather loose adaptation), Saudi Arabia, Israel and Poland, where a third season is on its way. The original British mockumentary launched on BBC Two in 2001. The Australian version will be the first one with a female lead

“I’m very excited about Australia remaking my little show from the turn of the century,” says Gervais in a statement. “Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so can’t wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent.”

