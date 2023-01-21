Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Subscription Program Will Get an Ad-Free Tier

Under the ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter has embraced the idea of a paid subscription program, the ubiquitous Twitter Blue. Now, Musk seems to be entertaining the idea of another type of paid tier that would, one assumes, be to Twitter Blue what Twitter Blue is to standard Twitter. In a new article at The Verge, Emma Roth has more details on Musk’s announcement, which came — where else? — on his Twitter account.



Musk began by noting that ads were coming up too frequently on the service, and were too large. “Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads,” he added.



As Roth pointed out at The Verge, Twitter Blue has yet to implement one of its key selling points — a 50% reduction in the amount of ads compared to people using Twitter without a paid subscription. It’s possible that this is what he means when he refers to someone “[t]aking steps to address both in coming weeks.” Roth also points out that Twitter’s lack of a communications department makes it difficult to get more specific details here.

Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Last week, Engadget reported that Twitter was facing financial issues due to a decline in advertising revenue. If Musk and his team can get Twitter to become self-sustaining, it’ll be an impressive accomplishment — but as of now, it’s not clear how close to that goal they are, much less what the next iteration of Twitter Blue might look like.