InsideHook
Tech | March 14, 2023 5:01 am

Samsung Phones’ Moon Photos Might Be Too Good to Be True

Is the "Space Zoom" feature overrated?

Space Zoom
A Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphone.
SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you have a fondness for stargazing, it’s entirely understandable that you might want your primary camera — which, for most people, is their smartphone — to be able to take memorable photos of stars, planets and the Moon. It is possible to take amazing photos of the night sky, mind you — but that’s often associated with long exposures, tripods and an amount of advance planning.

In 2020, Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 Ultra — and an accompanying feature called “Space Zoom.” Among the things that users can, nominally, do with this feature is take detailed photos of the Moon. This month, however, a viral post on Reddit cast some doubt on this feature’s veracity.

The post, from user ibreakphotos, explains the process they took to debunk the feature. The user began by downloading a high-res image of the Moon. “I downsized it to 170×170 pixels and applied a gaussian blur, so that all the detail is GONE,” they wrote. Then they took a photo of this image on their monitor from across the room. The result? A detailed-looking photo of the Moon.

As James Vincent and Jon Porter concluded in an article for The Verge, this means that “Space Zoom” isn’t quite operating as advertised. “[A]s the Reddit tests show, Samsung’s process is more intrusive than this: it doesn’t just improve the sharpness of blurry details — it creates them,” they write.

Samsung Delays Launch of $2,000 Folding Phone After Tests Yield Breaks
Samsung Delays Launch of $2,000 Folding Phone After Tests Yield Breaks

The foldable phone will have to wait a bit longer for its debut

As The Verge’s article points out, the “Scene Optimizer” feature on Samsung plays a part here. Samsung’s own website points out that this feature “goes a step further to automatically enhance the effect and quality of your images.” All of which creates something of a grey area when it comes to the veracity of certain images. Will that be enough for your own lunar photos? That’s likely to vary from person to person.

More Like This

A shattered smartphone lying in a patch of grass.
Kids Inherited Smartphones. Now They’re Getting Rid of Them.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Floats the Idea of Making a Smartphone for Twitter
INDIOne
Smartphone Maker Foxconn Is Getting Into the EV Game

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist

Keep Reading

A collage of photos of Iceland adventures.

Knocking Around Iceland’s Adventure Coast
A THC seltzer being poured into a glass

How Cannabis Saved Minnesota Craft Beer
The Toyota Mirai, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, next to its hydrogen port. We tested and reviewed the 2023 model.

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A collage of gear from the Filson Warehouse Sale on a camo background

The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
a collage of the best rain boots for men on a grey rainy background

The Best Rain Boots for Men Are Splash-Proof Perfection
weighted blankets on a purple background

Everything You Need to Know About Weighted Blankets
Almond Blossoms in Merced, California

Superblooms Vary, But You Can Rely on Merced Almond Blossoms
The inside of a Vonlane bus, what the Texas company calls a "private jet on wheels"

Traveling in Texas? Hop Aboard Vonlane, the “Private Jet on Wheels.”
Atlantis Paradise Island

Let’s Put the Bahamas Back on Your To-Visit List

Trending

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years