Samsung Phones’ Moon Photos Might Be Too Good to Be True
Is the "Space Zoom" feature overrated?
If you have a fondness for stargazing, it’s entirely understandable that you might want your primary camera — which, for most people, is their smartphone — to be able to take memorable photos of stars, planets and the Moon. It is possible to take amazing photos of the night sky, mind you — but that’s often associated with long exposures, tripods and an amount of advance planning.
In 2020, Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 Ultra — and an accompanying feature called “Space Zoom.” Among the things that users can, nominally, do with this feature is take detailed photos of the Moon. This month, however, a viral post on Reddit cast some doubt on this feature’s veracity.
The post, from user ibreakphotos, explains the process they took to debunk the feature. The user began by downloading a high-res image of the Moon. “I downsized it to 170×170 pixels and applied a gaussian blur, so that all the detail is GONE,” they wrote. Then they took a photo of this image on their monitor from across the room. The result? A detailed-looking photo of the Moon.
As James Vincent and Jon Porter concluded in an article for The Verge, this means that “Space Zoom” isn’t quite operating as advertised. “[A]s the Reddit tests show, Samsung’s process is more intrusive than this: it doesn’t just improve the sharpness of blurry details — it creates them,” they write.
Samsung Delays Launch of $2,000 Folding Phone After Tests Yield Breaks
The foldable phone will have to wait a bit longer for its debut
As The Verge’s article points out, the “Scene Optimizer” feature on Samsung plays a part here. Samsung’s own website points out that this feature “goes a step further to automatically enhance the effect and quality of your images.” All of which creates something of a grey area when it comes to the veracity of certain images. Will that be enough for your own lunar photos? That’s likely to vary from person to person.
Thanks for reading InsideHook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and be in the know.
Recommended
Suggested for you