InsideHook
Tech | January 31, 2023 12:05 pm

ChatGPT Is Already Indispensable for One Profession

Realtors are already utilizing the AI-powered chatbot for everything from listings to legal documents

A woman at a desk looking at a real estate listing. Listings and other real estate work might be done now by ChatGPT, an AI-assisted chatbot.
Is that real estate listing co-written by AI, and does it matter?
iStock / Getty Images Plus
By Kirk Miller

While ChatGPT has recently caused a lot of concern — from “it’s incredibly inaccurate” to “it’s going to take all our jobs” — the AI-powered chatbot is still a potentially powerful tool that might prove invaluable to some professions. And the first beneficiary might be the real estate industry.

To start, it’s great for creating listings in seconds. “[It’s] saved me so much time,” realtor JJ Johannes told CNN. “It’s not perfect, but it was a great starting point. My background is in technology and writing something eloquent takes time. This made it so much easier.”

ChatGPT Is a Scarily Convincing AI Chatbot
ChatGPT Is a Scarily Convincing AI Chatbot

One week after launch, it hasn't been hard to get the AI-powered chatbot to suggest some pretty awful things, such as wiping out humans

It appears that the AI tool is useful in ways that seem pretty obvious. Besides listing, a few human prompts can help realtors write social media posts, draft legal documents and automate repetitive tasks such as answering frequently asked questions and doing complex calculations. There’s already a YouTube how-to for realtors about using the AI tool.

(The realtors who spoke to CNN did note that they read everything the chatbot creates, and they also sent the generated responses to lawyers for legal advice.)

The AI is also helpful in giving quick answers. “I can be in a car with a client when they ask me what their mortgage payments might be,” says Frank Trelles, a commercial real estate agent. “I can ask ChatGPT what a mortgage payment would be on a $14 million purchase at a 7.2% interest rate amortized over 25 years with two origination points at closing, and in two seconds, it gives me that information. It also explains how it got the answer. It’s amazing.”

Still, ChatGPT is a work in progress and has been proven to be wrong before (even with math). But like a calculator, the internet in general or any number of apps, this is a technology that can — with human oversight — streamline processes and provide quick responses to resource-intensive questions. And then it doesn’t really matter if it’s a human or a machine that’s promising you an affordable Manhattan studio with a view, right?

More Like This

“Million Dollar Listing” Can’t Hide the Grim Realities of the American Housing Market
“Million Dollar Listing” Can’t Hide the Grim Realities of the American Housing Market
An English teacher in a classroom.
Is English Class Doomed Because of ChatGPT?
A robot hand using a keyboard. Articles on CNET written by artificial intelligence recently appeared with numerous mistakes.
CNET’s AI-Assisted Articles Are Making Big Mistakes

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.

Keep Reading

In the world of luxury automotive paraphernalia, an electric junior car from The Little Car Company, like this Ferrari Testa Rossa J, is a must-have

Owning Your Dream Car Is No Longer Enough
close-up of a hot toddy

5 Great Hot Toddies to Make at Home This Winter
Beyond Good chocolate collage

Meet the Only Chocolate Brand in the US Ethically Sourcing from Africa
a collage of models in The North Face fleeces on a grey background

Bundle Up: A Ton of Fresh Fleece Is on Sale at The North Face
a collage of EDC pocket knives on a brown steel background

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Marrow Bones from Le Select

The 6 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in January
Ephemeral Tattoo Artist Alvin Liam Archibald

Ask a Local: LA's Best Tattoo Artists and Armenian Restaurants
The rack of lamb from Platea, a lamb chop recipe we got from chef Fernando Salazar

This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade
Master Distiller Dave Smith with barrels

A “Mad Scientist of American Whiskey” Shares His Favorite SF Watering Holes

Trending

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know