Gen Z and younger Millennials make up the bulk of people buying Apple products, according to a new study. And those younger generations are device agnostic — they’re the majority of customers for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

The studies come via a research group called CIRP, which says it has been tracking Apple for more than 10 years, mainly by surveying 500 recent Apple hardware buyers every quarter and analyzing that data for “meaningful insights.”

CIRP’s most recent study, “The Apple Ecosystem Age Profile Works,” notes that Apple markets itself as a younger brand across all of its devices. The research group wanted to see if Apple’s products resonated similarly for iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners.

The results? As 9to5Mac summarizes, roughly half of all iPhone, iPad and Mac owners are between the ages of 18 and 34, and those numbers are pretty consistent across devices, with Mac ownership veering slightly younger. And less than 28% of iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners were 45 or older.

CIRP has recently offered several detailed breakdowns of Apple users: According to studies published in the last month, owners of the more expensive (and fragile) iPhone 14 vastly prefer vibrant colors (particularly “deep purple”) over the black or off-white iPhones, while iPhone 12 and SE users prefer black or midnight shades by a large majority. As well, Apple Watch owners tend to own more recent iPhone models, most people buy their iPhones at carrier stores and not the Apple store, and the iPhone mini models were kind of a flop.

While these statistics don’t necessarily prove a lot, CIRP is releasing data that Apple either won’t or doesn’t care to publicize. Nor should they feel obligated to; as CIRP notes, “The Apple plan is working.”