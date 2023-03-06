InsideHook
Tech | March 6, 2023 6:15 am

DJI Is No Longer Making the AeroScope Drone Detector

There's been some speculation as to why

DJI drone
A DJI Mavic 3 drone controlled by a Ukrainian Army 93rd Brigade drone operator flies over snow-covered rubble near the frontline with Russian troops on February 18, 2023 in Bakhmut, Ukraine.
John Moore/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

A company discontinuing one of its products isn’t something that tends to have geopolitical implications. When the company in question is one of the world’s leading drone manufacturers and the product in question is something that connects to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, things turn a bit more complicated. And that seems to be what’s happening with DJI and their AeroScope system for drone detection.

As The Verge reported last year, Ukraine’s government accused Russia of using AeroScope as part of its military campaign. DJI — which, to further complicate matters, has received funding from the Chinese government — responded by curbing all sales and support to both sides in the conflict.

Now, the Aeroscope itself has ceased production. As UAVHive reported on Twitter, DJI’s website now states that the AeroScope is “no longer in production.” What’s less clear is why this decision was made. The Verge’s reporting on this news cites a tweet from DJI’s former Vice President for policy, Brendan Schulman.

Schulman pointed to two likely reasons: the F.A.A.’s Remote ID rule and issues with U.S. security agencies. “It doesn’t make sense to continue supporting a feature that was created to assist US security interests when being constantly attacked by US security agencies,” Schulman wrote.

Report: SpaceX Asked the Pentagon to Take Over Funding for Starlink Terminals in Ukraine
Report: SpaceX Asked the Pentagon to Take Over Funding for Starlink Terminals in Ukraine

Elon Musk made controversial comments about the war earlier this month

Drone pilots are required to comply with the Remote ID rule by September 16, 2023. As for what other changes this deadline might spark in the drone industry, stay tuned — it seems likely that more could be on the way.

More Like This

Drone
After Successful Test, Drones May Be the Future of Organ Delivery
venezuela
Report: US Army Is Building Laser-powered Drones That Don’t Need to Land
A drone designed to deliver packages from online retailer Amazon on show at the exhibition "Drones: Is the Sky the limit?" at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City, USA, 2 August 2017.
Amazon Gets FAA Approval for Prime Air Delivery Drones

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
How the Compact Disc Changed the Music Industry

Keep Reading

Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings against a bright blue background.

How to Be Happy, According to a Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist
Chicken from Brine in NYC.

The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
Buenos Aires at sunset

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Buenos Aires
Anker's PowerPort Atom plugged into a wall and charging a laptop. Anker chargers are currently on sale at Amazon

Save Up to 40% on Anker’s Travel-Friendly Portable Chargers
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this March

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale hero

The Abercrombie & Fitch Sale Section Is Straight Fire Right Now
A red Ford Bronco Raptor churning up dust and dirt in the desert. We reviewed the rock-crawling, desert-racing version of Ford's popular Bronco SUV.

The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
five bottles of wine on a wooden table

8 Wine Brands That Give Back
a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever

Trending

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History