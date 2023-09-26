The Swift Effect Apparently Knows No Bounds

We’ve long known Taylor Swift has a thing for red. These days, it’s Chiefs red, and her fans are — perhaps predictably — following suit. Citing Fanatics data, the Associated Press reports that Swift’s Sunday appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in support of her hotly rumored new beau, Kansas City Chiefs all-world tight end Travis Kelce, sparked a nearly 400% increase in sales of his jersey.

“Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players Sunday,” the AP writes. “Sales spiked on the same day that Swift was spotted in Kansas City, watching the Chiefs play the Chicago Bears alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, from one of the football stadium’s glass-enclosed suites.”

Neither Swift nor Kelce have made public comments confirming a romance between them, but there’s photographic proof on the internet that they left Arrowhead together. Also circulating the worldwide web is something of a conspiracy theory that Swift “manifested” a partnership with Kelce when she penned the track “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” for her 2006 self-titled debut album. A line in the lyrics goes, “I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89.”

The concept would hold some water if Kelce wore number 89, but he — and now apparently gobs of Swifties — wears 87. The photo of Swift holding up a number-89 Chiefs jersey in a TikTok post explaining the “coincidence” only adds confusion to it all, as she clearly says in the song “I’ll be 87.”

Regardless, what is unequivocally real is “the Swift effect.” Everything the pop star touches almost literally turns to gold — the other Chiefs color. Obviously, her album sales and song stream counts are prohibitive; Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocket when she goes to watch him play a game of football; and the hotel industry, crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, gets buoyed by her choice to go on tour. Actually, the economic impact of her Eras Tour extends far beyond hospitality. Per a Time magazine article, overall the tour is projected to generate close to $5 billion in consumer spending in the United States alone. The head of a top research firm was quoted in the piece observing that if Swift was an economy unto herself, “she’d be bigger than 50 countries.”

That’s not quite bigger than the whole sky, but it’s still pretty big.