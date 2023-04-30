InsideHook
Sports | April 30, 2023 8:41 pm

Stephen Curry Just Had an All-Time Great Playoff Game

His 50 points set team and league records

Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the third quarter in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings faced off to determine which team would advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs. A game seven is inherently dramatic in and of itself, but this one — which involved both league and personal records being shattered — exceeded expectations in nearly every possible way.

All of which is to say that Stephen Curry had an absurdly great game, scoring 50 points on his own and — as per ESPN — assisting on another 16. Given that the Warriors won the game 120-100, that means that, yes, Curry had a hand in over half of Golden State’s points. ESPN also pointed out that Curry is the first Warriors player to score 40 points in a postseason Game Seven.

As per The Athletic, Curry also set a new league record for personal scoring in a Game 7.

Several of Curry’s fellow players took to social media to applaud his achievement — including Bogdan Bogdanovic, who singled out one aspect of Curry’s performance for praise. “20 fg made, that’s very difficult,” Bogdanovic tweeted, followed by a blushing emoji. So, yes — not only did Curry set team and league records, he also did so in one of the more challenging ways possible.

The Resurrection of the Golden State Warriors Is Nigh
The Resurrection of the Golden State Warriors Is Nigh

This season is a wash, but next year they can fully realize how to evolve as the era’s defining team

Up next for Curry and the Warriors? A second-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Could there be more heroics in store in the games to come? It doesn’t seem like it’s out of the question.

