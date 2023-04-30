Stephen Curry Just Had an All-Time Great Playoff Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings faced off to determine which team would advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs. A game seven is inherently dramatic in and of itself, but this one — which involved both league and personal records being shattered — exceeded expectations in nearly every possible way.



All of which is to say that Stephen Curry had an absurdly great game, scoring 50 points on his own and — as per ESPN — assisting on another 16. Given that the Warriors won the game 120-100, that means that, yes, Curry had a hand in over half of Golden State’s points. ESPN also pointed out that Curry is the first Warriors player to score 40 points in a postseason Game Seven.



As per The Athletic, Curry also set a new league record for personal scoring in a Game 7.

Several of Curry’s fellow players took to social media to applaud his achievement — including Bogdan Bogdanovic, who singled out one aspect of Curry’s performance for praise. “20 fg made, that’s very difficult,” Bogdanovic tweeted, followed by a blushing emoji. So, yes — not only did Curry set team and league records, he also did so in one of the more challenging ways possible.

Up next for Curry and the Warriors? A second-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Could there be more heroics in store in the games to come? It doesn’t seem like it’s out of the question.