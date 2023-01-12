InsideHook
Sports | January 12, 2023 12:46 pm

Somehow, Major League Baseball Hit a New Revenue Record in 2022

The league reportedly earned more than $10.8 billion in 2022

A general view of the MLB logo.
MLB raked in more money than ever in 2022.
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

If it seemed odd that a plethora of Major League Baseball players landed guaranteed contracts this offseason that will pay out north of $300 million, a new report from Forbes appears to have a fairly simple explanation as to why MLB teams were willing and able to shell out big bucks.

Despite league attendance falling to its lowest level since 1997 outside of the pandemic-altered 2020 and 2021 seasons, MLB had its most profitable season ever in 2022 and saw revenues between $10.8-$10.9 billion (before expenses) in 2022. The increase surpasses the prior record set in 2019 of $10.7 billion. As it was in ’19, MLB’s 2022 revenue was greatly aided by a 2018 deal with Fox that granted the network media rights through the 2028 season for a cool $5.1 billion.

The jump in revenue in 2022 is particularly notable as it came after a season that was delayed by a 99-day lockout, a pause which may have resulted in league-wide batting average plummeting once games finally began. The decrease in offense clearly wasn’t offensive to advertisers as the league’s sponsorship gross revenues of $1.19 billion in 2022 were a 5.6% increase from 2021, according to a report by IEG.

More Like This

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers is a helluva bowler.
MLB Star Mookie Betts Is the Hardest Working Man in Professional… Bowling?

“The largest business sectors that partnered with the league included beer, insurance, technology, automotive, telecom, apparel, betting/lottery/gaming, non-alcoholic beverages, mortgage and brokerage, and wine and spirits,” per Forbes. “The increase in gross revenues is striking as it comes at a time when game attendance continues to decline.”

Perhaps attendance will shoot back up in 2023 when MLB rolls out much-needed changes to speed up the pace of play and increase in-game actions including a pitch clock, a ban on defensive shifts, limits on throws to first base and larger bases which should theoretically encourage steal attempts. If those alterations actually add some buzz to baseball and increase viewership, perhaps more fans will be able to remember who won the World Series.

Fewer Americans watch that than watched the World Cup, but it was the Astros.

More Like This

Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, at night with fireworks shooting into the sky
The Mets (?!) Are the Most Expensive Team in North American History
Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole at the All-Star Game.
Who Has the Better Rotation in New York?
Fernando Tatis Jr. walking onto the field for the San Diego Padres, who just signed a new shortstop
The Padres Have a New Shortstop. What About Fernando Tatis?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger Has a Great Tip for How to Start the Day
Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
What the Hell Is “Damp January”?

Keep Reading

Jack Ryan walking from a helicopter with a gun.

Meet the Man Behind John Krasinski’s Action Hero Transformation
Lana Del Rey, Gorillaz and Rihanna

The Albums We’re Most Looking Forward to in 2023
Three bottles and boxes of Morris Australian Single Malt Whisky

Review: Morris Is an Exceptional Single Malt From Down Under
Jeff Beck performing on stage circa 1973.

Musicians Remember Jeff Beck
a collage of the best men's t-shirts on a blue background

The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
A collection of shoes, all up to 70% off at Zappos, on an orange background

From Adidas to Ugg: Here Are the Best Deals From Zappos’ Massive Winter Sale
a collage of the best throw blankets on a grey background

The 15 Best Throw Blankets to Cozify Your Home This Winter
The NFA Burger, a smash burger created by Billy Kramer that can be found at a Chevron gas station in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The Gerlache Strait separating the Palmer Archipelago from the Antarctic Peninsular off Anvers Island.

How to Plan a Trip to Antarctica

Trending

Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger Has a Great Tip for How to Start the Day
Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning