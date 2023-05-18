InsideHook
Sports | May 18, 2023 12:40 pm

There Are 12 Million Reasons Why Matt Ryan Is Open to Returning to NFL

Ryan took a job working for CBS but insists he is not officially retired

Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts looks on before a game in 2022 in Minnesota. Here's why Ryan isn't retiring from the NFL just yet.
Matt Ryan isn't officially retiring from the NFL...yet.
Getty Images
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Released by the Colts in March following his lone season in Indianapolis after spending 14 seasons as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Ryan has joined the team at CBS Sports and will work as both a studio and game analyst during the network’s coverage of the NFL. It is notable that Ryan, pro football’s Most Valuable Player in 2016, will be covering the NFL because he has not officially retired from the league — with good reason.

Were Ryan to file his retirement papers with the NFL, he’d be forfeiting the $12 million in guaranteed cash that the Colts, who saved themselves a $17 million payout by cutting the 38-year-old in March, still owe him. That’s why Ryan was quick to point out that he was not retiring from the NFL in his social media post about joining CBS.

That’s also why he made sure to mention he was still open to returning to the league in a subsequent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this week. “I don’t know,” Ryan said when asked what might get him to return. “This situation, all the stars would have to [align]. I’ve just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I’ve played, to just not shut any doors. That’s really the decision behind that…I’m excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what’s going to happen in this league. Anything could shake out, and so we’ll see what happens.”

What will likely happen is that Ryan will get comfortable in the broadcast booth and never set foot on a football field again. Although there have been a few instances of players going back to the league after trying their hand at broadcasting — Jason Witten and Rob Gronkowski come to mind — most guys get cushy TV jobs and never look back.

Report: CBS Execs Staged “Intervention” With Tony Romo Over Performance
Report: CBS Execs Staged “Intervention” With Tony Romo Over Performance

CBS executives reviewed tapes and discussed game broadcasts with the ex-QB

It’s also unclear if Ryan, Atlanta’s all-time leader in passing yards (59,735), touchdown passes (367), completions (5,242) and size of Super Bowl leads blown (28-3), has much good football left in him as he had a career-high 15 fumbles last season to go along with 13 interceptions.

Currently in the NFL’s all-time top 10 in career passing yards (seventh, 62,792) and touchdown passes (ninth, 381), Ryan probably has a shot at getting into Canton despite being most remembered for losing the Super Bowl as opposed to winning it. “Matt Ryan won’t be forgotten by history,” ESPN wrote. “He might even end up in the Hall of Fame. But he worked his life to transcend the chasm between very, very good and great and ended up as an exemplar of the chasm itself.”

More Like This

Jimmy Garoppolo speaks with Davante Adams before a 2021 game.
Davante Adams Doesn’t Seem Sold on Raiders Using Jimmy Garoppolo at QB 
Tom Brady at the premiere of "80 For Brady."
Tom Brady Heading to Las Vegas Raiders…as an Owner?
Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder drops back to pass.
NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink

Recommended

Suggested for you

Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
The Big, Costly Dream of VR Porn
Ray-Ban Styles From Wayfarers to Aviators and Beyond: Which Is Right for You?
What Does the TikTok Trend “Boyfriend Air” Say About Gender Norms?
The Best American Blended and Single Malt Whiskeys, According to The Oscars of Booze

Keep Reading

Heady Topper beer can

What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
Child playing in sand dunes in an summer beach scene landscape.

Why You Should Exercise Like a Kindergartener
Shea Serrano

Shea Serrano Used to Write About Culture. Now He’s Creating It.
The Spice Bazaar. or Egyptian Bazaar, in Istanbul

The Definitive Guide to Istanbul’s Buzzy Food Scene
actor Joel Edgerton driving a car as narvel roth in movie master gardener

Paul Schrader’s “Master Gardener” Is Unafraid of Repeating Itself
a collage of items from the SSENSE Sale on a swirl purple and pink background

Sneakers, Suiting and Selvedge: The SSENSE Sale Is Back, Baby!   
a collage of the best mens denim shirts on a dusty background

The Best Denim Shirts for Men
A concert at night at the Haitian Compas Festival, an annual event celebrating Haitian Flag Day in Miami, Florida

A Guide to Haitian Flag Day, One of Miami’s Best Celebrations
Running Shirts Hero

The Best Running Shirts for Every Type of Runner

Trending

Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
The Big, Costly Dream of VR Porn
Ray-Ban Styles From Wayfarers to Aviators and Beyond: Which Is Right for You?
What Does the TikTok Trend “Boyfriend Air” Say About Gender Norms?