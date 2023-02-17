LIV Defector Brooks Koepka Pondering a Return to PGA Tour?

Days after Brooks Koepka complained last summer about the “black cloud” LIV Golf was casting over the PGA Tour, the 32-year-old defected to the Saudi-backed series for a boatload of cash.

It hasn’t gone well as Koepka, who was ranked at No. 16 in the world at the start of 2022 but has fallen all the way to No. 78, has not played great since joining LIV outside of finishing first at the circuit’s Golf Invitational in Jeddah. And, even though he has banked more than $8 million since joining the upstart series, Koepka is reportedly having “buyer’s remorse,” according to Fire Pit Collective’s Alan Shipnuck.

“I’m hearing a lot of rumblings that Brooks Koepka has buyer’s remorse,” he wrote this week. “He took the money when his brittle body was still being put back together, and in private he has confided to folks he wasn’t sure if he would ever get fully healthy again. But now Koepka is feeling frisky and supposedly rethinking his career choice.”

Whatever Koepka is thinking, he may have burned his bridges with the PGA Tour and there is no guarantee that commissioner Jay Monahan would let him return even if he wants to. And even if Koepka does switch his allegiances (again), it is far from certain how he will play if he does rejoin the PGA Tour as lingering injures have plagued him in recent years and even led him to contemplate early retirement.

If Koepka, who won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019 to become the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously, did reverse course and return to the PGA, it would be a disaster for LIV as he is certainly one of the biggest stars on the tour. However, at this point, it seems more likely that Koepka will stay put instead of jumping ship as his pockets are still full from joining LIV.