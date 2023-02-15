Though they’ve gone more than a decade without making, or winning, the World Series, the New York Yankees will be the subject of a new eight-part documentary series from ESPN Films entitled “The Yankees Win.”

The docuseries, which will be directed by Emmy winner Jonathan Hock and produced in partnership with Major League Baseball along with other entities including Words + Pictures, Bad Robot and Zipper Bros Films, comes approximately 50 years after a group led by George Steinbrenner purchased the Yankees for $10 million from Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS). Though his initial investment was just $168,000, “The Boss” was able to attain majority ownership of the team over the years and his family is still in charge of the franchise.

Being put together using MLB’s unparalleled archives, the series will feature candid interviews with players, managers, coaches, executives, writers, commentators and fans as well as some never-before-seen footage. “Episodes will chronicle every compelling chapter of Yankees history – their successes, controversies, rivalries, stars, feuds, and collective legacy,” according to ESPN. “Whether you root for them or love to root against them, the Yankees are more decorated than any other team in sports, and no team has embodied as many unforgettable stories and sagas throughout their rich history.”

Though the series does not have a launch date as of yet, another new ESPN docuseries, Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream, will debut on Thursday on ESPN2 and then be shown again on Saturday on ABC leading into the XFL’s opening game between the Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades.

A nine-part docuseries that is being directed by Peter Berg, Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream will document the resurrection of the XFL under new owners including Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson and highlight the stories and development of the league’s players and coaches throughout the entire season.

“Player 54 is a deeply personal reality for me,” Johnson said. “There are 53 players on an NFL roster – I was number 54. I was good, but not good enough. I was ready, I was hungry, and I waited for that NFL phone call that never came. I never got that shot to prove myself. And that seminal moment in my life put a chip on my shoulder that has never and will never go away. Years later, life has brought me to the XFL today, and I’m grateful to share my experience with our players – all of whom have that same chip on their shoulders. I hope everyone enjoys watching our XFL process as much as I’ve enjoyed this ‘life comes full circle’ ride.”

The eight-team league kicks off Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and there will be three more games throughout the weekend.