InsideHook
Sports | May 5, 2023 1:32 pm

Deebo Samuel Blames 49ers’ Loss to Eagles on Playing With 10 People

After San Fran QB Brock Purdy got hurt, the Niners fell apart vs. Philly

Deebo Samuel of the 49ers during the NFC Championship Game.
Deebo Samuel is still talking trash about the Eagles.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

We don’t yet know when the Eagles will host the 49ers this season as the NFL schedule has yet to be released, but we can already be certain that when San Francisco visits Philadelphia for a rematch of last season’s playoff game it is going to be a doozy.

The Eagles, who knocked off the Niners en route to the Super Bowl, will have plenty of bulletin board material when San Fran visits Philly courtesy of wideout Deebo Samuel, who recently told Complex that the wrong team advanced in the playoffs last season. According to Samuel, the 49ers are a superior team to the Eagles and the only reason they lost to the Birds was because San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, the team’s third-stringer at the time, got injured and was forced to leave the NFC Championship Game.

“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel said. “I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome. We just gotta stay healthy man. We stay healthy and the sky’s the limit. That was the only piece we were missing. If we had another quarterback, we would’ve been alright. In that situation, what could you do?” 

With Christian McCaffrey Trade, 49ers Go All-in for Super Bowl — Just Like Rams
With Christian McCaffrey Trade, 49ers Go All-in for Super Bowl — Just Like Rams

Coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are pushing their chips in

While it’s probably not the best idea for Samuel to be talking trash more than three months after the Niners were thrashed 31-7 by the Eagles, it’s hard to argue with him as San Francisco certainly would have fared better against Philly if they had Purdy at quarterback instead of 36-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson. With Johnson, who has been a member of 14 different teams during his 15 seasons in the NFL, under center, the 49ers didn’t stand a chance.

When they travel to Philly this season for the rematch, Johnson will not be there and it’ll be either Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold or Brandon Allen taking snaps and zinging passes. With a real quarterback who is actually capable of throwing passes in place, the Niners certainly project to be one of the NFC’s top teams. Just ask Samuel.

 “Just look at our roster from top to bottom,” he said. “From [Nick] Bosa, Arik [Armstead] to Fred [Warner], we got youngins growing, Deo Lenoir. Then you go to the offensive end, you got [Brandon] Aiyuk, [George] Kittle, Trent [Williams], we got healthy quarterbacks, Christian [McCaffrey], me. From top to bottom, I feel like we are the best team in the league.” 

The Eagles will have a chance to prove Samuel wrong and shut him up when the teams face off this season.

More Like This

A view of the 2023 NFL Draft logo in Kansas City.
A Las Vegas High School Was the Top Source for NFL Talent in 2023
The NFL Network headquarters building in Inglewood, CA.
NFL Employment Discrimination Probe Launched by NY, CA Attorneys General
Former East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Isaiah Winstead.
Football Player Uses Social Media Campaign to Get Contract With 49ers

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.

Keep Reading

The monstrous Hellcat V8 getting ready for action at the Brampton Assembly Plant in 2016.

Inside the Birth of the Dodge Hellcat V8, On the Eve of Its Death
Chasing yellowfish in Lesotho

Chasing One of the World's Most Sought-After Fish
Hal (Rufus Sewell) and Kate (Keri Russell) in "The Diplomat"

TV's Most Toxic and Compelling Relationship
The running of the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Here’s How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby
Outdoor dining tables in bubbles along Stone Street during the coronavirus pandemic in downtown Manhattan, New York City NYC

What Is the Future of Outdoor Dining?
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Is Full of Fire Athleisure Specials Right Now
Ryan Gosling and Bad Bunny on a pink swirly background

Four A-List Outfits (And How to Recreate Them) to Turbocharge Your Spring Style
The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Review: This Infrared Blanket Is the Most Affordable Way to Have a Personal Sauna
Tom and Lisa Perini of Perini Ranch Steakhouse

Perini Ranch Celebrates 40 Years as the Most Iconic Steakhouse in Texas

Trending

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine