We don’t yet know when the Eagles will host the 49ers this season as the NFL schedule has yet to be released, but we can already be certain that when San Francisco visits Philadelphia for a rematch of last season’s playoff game it is going to be a doozy.

The Eagles, who knocked off the Niners en route to the Super Bowl, will have plenty of bulletin board material when San Fran visits Philly courtesy of wideout Deebo Samuel, who recently told Complex that the wrong team advanced in the playoffs last season. According to Samuel, the 49ers are a superior team to the Eagles and the only reason they lost to the Birds was because San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, the team’s third-stringer at the time, got injured and was forced to leave the NFC Championship Game.

“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel said. “I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome. We just gotta stay healthy man. We stay healthy and the sky’s the limit. That was the only piece we were missing. If we had another quarterback, we would’ve been alright. In that situation, what could you do?”

While it’s probably not the best idea for Samuel to be talking trash more than three months after the Niners were thrashed 31-7 by the Eagles, it’s hard to argue with him as San Francisco certainly would have fared better against Philly if they had Purdy at quarterback instead of 36-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson. With Johnson, who has been a member of 14 different teams during his 15 seasons in the NFL, under center, the 49ers didn’t stand a chance.

Josh Johnson might be one of the worst QBs in NFL history: pic.twitter.com/qusl4myFPz — Brian Y (@byysports) January 29, 2023

When they travel to Philly this season for the rematch, Johnson will not be there and it’ll be either Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold or Brandon Allen taking snaps and zinging passes. With a real quarterback who is actually capable of throwing passes in place, the Niners certainly project to be one of the NFC’s top teams. Just ask Samuel.

“Just look at our roster from top to bottom,” he said. “From [Nick] Bosa, Arik [Armstead] to Fred [Warner], we got youngins growing, Deo Lenoir. Then you go to the offensive end, you got [Brandon] Aiyuk, [George] Kittle, Trent [Williams], we got healthy quarterbacks, Christian [McCaffrey], me. From top to bottom, I feel like we are the best team in the league.”

The Eagles will have a chance to prove Samuel wrong and shut him up when the teams face off this season.