InsideHook
Sports | February 15, 2023 11:31 am

Aaron Rodgers Puts Off Darkness Retreat to Blast Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter 

Though it was believed the Packers QB was going on a darkness retreat, he put it off to blast two major NFL reporters

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers warms up before a game.
Aaron Rodgers has not entered the darkness, yet.
Patrick McDermott/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

The day after the Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers was supposed to “walk into the darkness, beginning a four-day stay in isolation that will go a long way toward shaping the quarterback landscape this offseason,” according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Speaking on Tuesday from his Malibu home and clearly not on the darkness retreat he spoke about embarking on the week before, Rodgers told his buddies on The Pat McAfee Show that Rapoport and ESPN insider Adam Schefter “don’t know shit.”

Rodgers, who is deciding whether he wants to stay with the Green Bay Packers, request a trade or simply retire instead of returning for his 19th NFL season, said last week that he was going to spend four days in darkness in a one-room house in order to find an answer about his future. He apparently didn’t say exactly when the soul-searching mission was going to begin and was miffed that Rapoport reported the journey was set to start on Monday following SB LVII.

“There’s an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport [or] Adam Schefter or to any of those people,” Rodgers said via MassLive.com. “Just stop with the fake news. I speak for myself and I will continue to do that. I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, [Adam] Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know shit. They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources. I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle. It’s that simple. So I’ve had this plan on the books for four months, for the same time. When someone like that goes on and says something that’s not true it creates a story that’s bullshit and it just keeps on going and going and going…Nothing against Rapoport, but he doesn’t have anybody who knows legitimately what’s going on in my life.”

Is Aaron Rodgers Trolling Us With His “Darkness Retreat” Plan?
Is Aaron Rodgers Trolling Us With His “Darkness Retreat” Plan?

The 39-year-old claims he has not decided if he will play football in 2023

Why exactly the 39-year-old is so upset that Rapoport reported he’d be in a dark room Monday through Thursday as opposed to another period of time is unclear. It’s possible Rodgers really was scheduled to head into the darkness on Monday and then changed plans following Rapoport’s report. It’s also possible he never really intended to sit in a dark room for 96 hours and this is his way of changing the narrative and making that story fade away. No matter what, Rodgers needs to decide what he’s doing soon as the new league year and free agency are set to begin in a month on March 15.

Perhaps he already knows…

More Like This

Jalen Hurts runs a QB sneak during Super Bowl LVII.
Super Bowl LVII Pacing to Become Third Most-Watched Show in TV History
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs celebrates winning Super Bowl LVII.
At 27, Patrick Mahomes Is Already a Lock for the Hall of Fame
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs scrambles against the Eagles.
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?

Keep Reading

The painting "Paolo and Francesca" by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres and a man with binoculars looking on, illustrating the idea of cuckolding

The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
A falcon wearing its hood, shot in a middle eastern desert location.

Everything to Know About Falconry in the Middle East
Maison Benjamin Kuentz’s Uisce de Profundis, in the water. Several spirits brands are aging spirits on the ocean floor.

These Distilleries Are Aging Their Spirits Underwater
Travelers wait next to their luggage near the Southwest Airlines baggage claim area at the Nashville International Airport

Travel Insurance Is Expected to Grow, Following 2022 Airline Woes
Three of the best pillows for every sleeper on a blue textured bedding background

The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
a pair of Reebok Nano X3 Sneakers highlighted in orange on a workout background

Review: The Reebok Nano X3 Is Built for Explosive Movements
SeaVees Maslon Desert Boot

SeaVees Are Up to 60% Off During Their Current Sale
A 70-series Toyota Land Cruiser that's been turned into a bulletproof vehicle by The Armored Group

So You Want to Buy an Armored Car?
Tyler Childers and Billy Strings

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity

Trending

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.