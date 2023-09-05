InsideHook
Sports | September 5, 2023 12:24 pm

Aaron Rodgers Fanboys Over Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic

Rodgers shared the hashtag "#novaxdjokovic" on Instagram from the US Open

Aaron Rogers watches Novak Djokovic during the US Open.
An apparently (still) unvaccinated Aaron Rogers watches Novak Djokovic at the US Open.
COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

With his first season as the quarterback of the New York Jets set to kick off on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rodgers just couldn’t resist reinserting himself into the COVID-19 conversation that no one else but him wants to keep having.

Well, practically no one else.

While watching Novak Djokovic play at the US Open in Queens, Rodgers, who lied about his vaccination status before coming down with COVID-19 and having to miss a game two seasons ago, praised the Serbian superstar for his tennis skills as well as his anti-vaxxer status. Unable to compete at Flushing Meadows in 2022 because he was not allowed to fly to into the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, Djokovic won his match on Sunday night and is set to take on American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday afternoon.

Posting to social media while watching the 23-time Grand Slam champion at Arthur Ashe Stadium over the weekend, Rodgers put a goat emoji next to the hashtag “#novaxdjokovic” over an image of Djokovic preparing to serve, along with the caption “Bucket list ✅ being able to witness the greatness of @djokernole in person at #arthurashestadium.”

The one-time Super Bowl winner also crossed out the logo of a Moderna ad on a side panel alongside the court with a red line. Moderna, of course, is a pharmaceutical company that manufactured one of the most-used COVID-19 vaccines.

With the NFL season so close to starting and expectations for the Jets higher than they have been in years, it’s a little bothersome that Rodgers would feel it important to remind the world about his vaccination status. If nothing else, it’s a sign that he’s focused on issues other than beating the Bills and that he’s still very much the same guy he was in Green Bay despite having a chance at a fresh start in New York. Rodgers could have let sleeping dogs lie but, for whatever reason, just couldn’t do it. If the Jets lose to the Bills and he gets asked about it afterward, he’s got no one to blame but himself. The same thing will be true if karma intervenes and he gets COVID-19 again.

Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Sound Thrilled About Sean Payton’s Nathaniel Hackett Criticism
Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Sound Thrilled About Sean Payton’s Nathaniel Hackett Criticism

That might be an understatement

“It was a pleasure to have Aaron in the stands tonight for the match,” Djokovic said in his post-match press conference in New York. “I’m hoping he enjoyed himself.”

“I try to maintain and nurture relationships with athletes from different sports because, as an athlete, of course I relate to them,” he added. “I identify myself with what they are doing and I can understand the pain, the sacrifice, the dedication.”

And their vaccination status. Go Fritz.

More Like This

Najee Harris of the Steelers runs with the ball during a game.
NFL Kickoff: What to Know About the AFC North and How to Bet It
Tom Brady attends UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena.
Tom Brady Already Sounded Old In His First Patriots Conference Call
Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins.
The AFC East: What to Know and How to Bet It

Recommended

Suggested for you

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 7 Types of Friends We’re All “Supposed” to Have
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States

Keep Reading

Four of the best bottles of whisk(e)y for September 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September
Michael Cera and Sophia Lillis in "The Adults"

If You Haven’t Seen “The Adults” Yet, You’re Missing Michael Cera’s Best Work
The new bottles of whiskey, food options, cocktails and more at the Basquiat pop-up speakeasy at Manhattan's Great Jones Distiling

This NYC Distillery Is Celebrating Basquiat Through Whiskey and Art
A golf club lining up a ball at an indoor golf simulator.

How to Use a Golf Simulator to Improve Your Game
Najee Harris of the Steelers runs with the ball during a game.

NFL Kickoff: What to Know About the AFC North and How to Bet It
Raheem Sterling skipping on the field in training.

How a Premier League Star Got Himself Back in Shape
A collage of items that are on sale for Labor Day on a iridescent background

The Best Labor Day Sales You Can Still Shop
Three field watches on a green background.

The Best Field Watches You Can Actually Wear in the Field, From Timex to Luminox
Spread of sandwiches and other toppings and drinks across a table

Try a Caprese Milk Punch and Deli Classics at Chicago’s Best New Restaurants

Trending

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 7 Types of Friends We’re All “Supposed” to Have